Sunny Deol's role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 may be saved for a dramatic finale, according to a report. His reported entry as Hanuman could create a major cliffhanger and build excitement for the sequel

Ever since the first glimpses and promotional material from Ramayana generated massive buzz, fans have been curious about Sunny Deol's role in the ambitious mythological project.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Deol may not feature throughout most of Ramayana Part 1. Instead, the makers are reportedly planning to bring his character into the story during the final portion of the film.

The report claims that Sunny Deol's appearance could even become one of the final moments before the credits roll. There is also speculation that the scene could be placed during the mid-credits or post-credits sequence.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed these details.

Makers May Be Planning a Baahubali-Style Cliffhanger

If the report is accurate, Sunny Deol's entry could be designed to do much more than simply introduce Hanuman to the audience.

The makers reportedly want the ending of Ramayana Part 1 to leave viewers excited and curious about what happens next. The strategy has been compared to the massive suspense created at the end of Baahubali: The Beginning.

The famous question surrounding the film's shocking ending created enormous anticipation for Baahubali 2. Similarly, Ramayana Part 1 could reportedly use Sunny Deol's late entry to create a powerful final moment and push audience excitement towards the second instalment.

A dramatic appearance by Hanuman at the end could leave fans discussing the film long after they leave theatres and wondering how his character will shape the story in Ramayana Part 2.

Ramayana Part 1 Is One of Bollywood's Most Ambitious Films

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian film projects in recent years.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash will portray Ravana, with Ravi Dubey as Laxman. The cast also includes Arun Govil as Maharaj Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Sunny Deol is set to play Hanuman, making his reported late entry one of the most closely watched aspects of the film.

Ramayana is reportedly being made on a massive budget and will be released as a two-part cinematic project. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to release on Diwali 2027.