Bollywood actor Shefali Shah has launched her first book, 'The Audacity Of Being'. Reflecting on her past struggles with writing, she expressed her surprise and joy at embarking on this new journey as an author.

Shefali Shah on her writing journey "For someone who used to get zero in dictation, had multiple red scratches puncturing my essays, believed punctuation meant a generous spill of ellipsis, and didn't necessarily think a capital letter had to start a sentence, it's absurd that I was audacious enough to write not just a monthly budget but an actual book. And was crazy enough to agree with my delulu publishers to publish it.Yes, I wrote a book. An actual, physical, hold-it-in-your-hands kind of book. This book is a perfect example of 'THE AUDACITY OF BEING.'"View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)"I believed books are written by important people with something even more important to say. And I'm no literary genius.I used to write my musings in a diary or behind a ticket or alongside a receipt, and then just like that, one day I decided to share it with you all. Not because it was brilliant but just because social media is far more interactive than a diary. I never expected anyone to read it, let alone appreciate it. Surprisingly, you did. Suddenly, my conversations weren't one-sided. You responded, replied, indulged my banter, and encouraged me to write some more," she added."Nothing in my life warrants a memoir. And yet I chose to tell a story only I have the copyrights to. I don't promise an ingenious book, but what I do promise is absolute honesty. Do I hope it becomes a number one bestseller? Of course I do. Will it top the charts? I don't know. But even if one of you reads it and it rings true, I'd believe I did well. My expression, whether on screen or on paper, becomes complete only when you accept it as your own. Up until now, this book was mine. But from now on, it belongs to you," Shefali's post read. On the acting front Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shefali was last seen in 'Delhi Crime Season 3'. The third season of 'Delhi Crime' shows Shefali Shah back as the fierce and fearless DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood actor Shefali Shah has now donned an author's hat with the launch of her first-ever book 'The Audacity Of Being'. On Tuesday, Shefali expressed her joy at embarking on a journey she had never imagined in her wildest dreams. Reflecting on her childhood, she recalled how she would often score "zero" in dictation, and have her essays covered in red scratches." She also admitted that, back then, she didn't necessarily believe every sentence had to begin with a capital letter. And many years later, in 2026, Shefali surprised herself by writing a book."For someone who used to get zero in dictation, had multiple red scratches puncturing my essays, believed punctuation meant a generous spill of ellipsis, and didn't necessarily think a capital letter had to start a sentence, it's absurd that I was audacious enough to write not just a monthly budget but an actual book. And was crazy enough to agree with my delulu publishers to publish it.Yes, I wrote a book. An actual, physical, hold-it-in-your-hands kind of book. This book is a perfect example of 'THE AUDACITY OF BEING.'"View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)"I believed books are written by important people with something even more important to say. And I'm no literary genius.I used to write my musings in a diary or behind a ticket or alongside a receipt, and then just like that, one day I decided to share it with you all. Not because it was brilliant but just because social media is far more interactive than a diary. I never expected anyone to read it, let alone appreciate it. Surprisingly, you did. Suddenly, my conversations weren't one-sided. You responded, replied, indulged my banter, and encouraged me to write some more," she added."Nothing in my life warrants a memoir. And yet I chose to tell a story only I have the copyrights to. I don't promise an ingenious book, but what I do promise is absolute honesty. Do I hope it becomes a number one bestseller? Of course I do. Will it top the charts? I don't know. But even if one of you reads it and it rings true, I'd believe I did well. My expression, whether on screen or on paper, becomes complete only when you accept it as your own. Up until now, this book was mine. But from now on, it belongs to you," Shefali's post read.Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shefali was last seen in 'Delhi Crime Season 3'. The third season of 'Delhi Crime' shows Shefali Shah back as the fierce and fearless DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. (ANI)