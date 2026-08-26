Actor Dia Mirza stated she is not a fan of sequels, contrary to the current Bollywood trend. However, she expressed a desire to see a sequel to the Munna Bhai series, while humorously sidestepping a question about a 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' sequel.

Dia Mirza on Sequels: An Exception for Munna Bhai

Actor Dia Mirza expressed her wish to watch a sequel of Munna Bhai, which was written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actress initially expressed her displeasure with the sequels, saying that she is not a "fan of sequels" in contrast to the current trend of producing sequels in Bollywood, including 'Awarapan 2', 'Border 2', 'Gadar 2' and others.

When asked about her wish to work in any sequel of her movie, the actress humorously quipped, "You want me to say Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" while talking to ANI on the sidelines of the event 'Ideabaazstartupfest'. Dia Mirza said, "You want me to say Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. No, I just feel that I'm not a very big fan of sequels. What I'm finding most exciting about our industry right now is the variety of stories that are emerging, the power of the writing, how democratised the system is becoming, and the growing space for female voices and characters who have agency and embody it. It's wonderful to be a part of such stories. I would, however, love to see another sequel in the Munna Bhai series -- that would be great fun."

Reflecting on Career and Positive Change in Cinema

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza has completed 25 years in the film industry and she has starred in superhits and critically acclaimed films including 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and others. Reflecting on her career, Dia Mirza shared her opinion about the new generation of actors and how the approach of the actors towards cinema has evolved over the years.

"I think more and more actors are recognising that they are instruments of positive change, that they can use their platform, their voice, their economy and their agency to drive positive change," said Dia Mirza.

The actress attended the panel discussion on 'Clean Tech & Circular Economy -- Profitability Meets Planetary Impact' at the ongoing 'Ideabaaz Startup Fest' in Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the OTT film 'Ikka' starring Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Tillotama Shome in the lead roles. It was directed and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)