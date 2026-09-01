Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped some stunning pictures flaunting her facial hair like a diva. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to know more.

When it comes to being the ultimate diva that she is, no one beats Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, she is iconic, lovely, stunning, and an amazing actor. She is all set to meet her fans in the theatres with her upcoming film Daayra, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and a Meghna Gulzar film. The film is said to be an intense and gritty cop drama.

Kareena Attends Daayra Trailer Launch

Well, the trailer launch of the film was a big deal in Mumbai yesterday. Amid the star-studded presence, what caught everyone's attention was Kareena being Kareena. Yes, her iconic expressions and her witty remarks stole the show, and there's no denying that. Her look for the trailer launch a classic khaki-coloured outfit with structured detailing made everyone go WOW.

Kareena Breaks Beauty Norms

Apart from that, what caught her fans' attention was how she naturally flaunted her facial hair and did not make a big deal about it, breaking beauty norms. Yes, you read that right. Kareena dropped. a series of pictures on her Instagram, and some of those showed her embracing her beauty like never before.

Take a look at the pics

How Fan's Reacted!

One user wrote, “iconic Bebo.” Another wrote, “Wow beautiful.” One more wrote, “FAAAAB.” While another comment read, “Iconic Khan.”

About Daayra

The official trailer for Daayra was released on August 31, 2026. The film's trailer showcases an intense and gripping cop drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and PEN Studios, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 18, 2026.