G.V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar are teaming up for the first time in the new Tamil horror film, 'Immortal'. The movie has cleared its censor formalities and is all set to hit theatres.

G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar’s upcoming Tamil horror film ‘Immortal’ is all set to hit the big screen. The film has completed its censorship formalities and has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4.

Written and directed by Mariappan Chinna, Immortal is a horror film featuring G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. Sam C S has composed the music for the movie.

The supporting cast includes T M Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Adithya Kathir, Arshu Maharaj, Pema Samcho and Sunita Shrestha.

The film is produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under the A K Film Factory banner. Arun Radhakrishnan has handled the cinematography, while Rajesh M is the editor.

In Kerala, the film will be distributed by Venu Gopalakrishnan under his banner, Bloom International.

The technical crew includes Siva Shankar as the art director and Sakthi Saravanan as the action choreographer. Gopi Prasanna has handled the publicity design, while Sabarish is the dance choreographer.

The costume design is by Vynod Sundar and Tamilselvan U, with Ravi Devaraj serving as the costumer. P Mariappan is the makeup artist, while Sriram of Get In Dream Studio has handled the colour grading. R Mahi is in charge of VFX, and E Rajendran is the stills photographer.

The film’s public relations are being managed by Satish (AIM) and P Sivaprasad. With its theatrical release now confirmed, Immortal is gearing up to bring its horror story to audiences on September 4.