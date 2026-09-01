The teaser for 'Hunkkaar: The Roar', starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, has been unveiled. The series explores a 17-year-old's accusation against a cult leader, leading to a nationwide investigation. It streams on JioHotstar.

Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aneet Padda, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen sharing screen space in a new series titled 'Hunkkaar: The Roar'. On Tuesday, the teaser of the show was unveiled.

Plot and Teaser Details

It explores the the story of 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, "whose accusation against revered cult leader Sunil Chakosi 'Baapji' sets in motion a high-stakes investigation that soon becomes a national reckoning. "

As the teaser unfolds, "glimpses of ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, an underdog lawyer Bhalerao and a determined journalist Amitabh hint at three different battles being fought for the same truth on the ground, in the courtroom and in the media. With power, influence and public perception at stake, Hunkkaar The Roar brings together the intensity of a police procedural, the stakes of a legal drama and the complexities of a media trial," as per the makers.

Star-studded Cast and Crew

Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, the series also stars Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor among others.

Aneet shot for this project before her Bollywood debut 'Hunkkaar'. Excited about it, she on Instagram wrote, "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I'm glad to finally share it with you all. Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar. Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar - The Roar, streaming from 25th September, only on JioHotstar." https://www.instagram.com/p/DcvJTzeNtIW/?hl=en

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production, the series is created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.

Release Date and Platform

'Hunkkaar: The Roar' is set to be released on September 25 on JioHotstar.