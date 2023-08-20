Depp vs. Heard: Know what critics have to say about the docuseries of the famous legal battle

As Netflix's documentary 'Depp V. Heard' brings the notorious defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on OTT, exploring the trial's social media allure. Critic reviews are noteworthy for viewers. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

One of the most widely discussed legal trials in recent times, the infamous defamation lawsuit involving former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, became a global focal point last year. Streaming powerhouse Netflix has now unveiled its own miniseries titled 'Depp V. Heard', a documentary centered around the case. The three-part series presents the testimonies of both actors concurrently for the first time and delves into the high-profile trial that kept social media users captivated. If you're considering watching the documentary, it's worthwhile to consider the critics' opinions on 'Depp V. Heard'.

The critical reception to Netflix's recent documentary series has generated a blend of diverse reactions. While certain viewers praise the presentation of previously undisclosed facets of the case, others critique the series for its perceived incompleteness and biased depiction of the defamation lawsuit.

The Vanity Fair said that the series "makes no assertions of its own and speaks only through assembled, second and third-party footage." It said that the documentary was quick to point out the absence of expert opinions and emphasized the oversimplification of the narrative, alluding to a deliberate avoidance of altering the audience's perspective on the case's outcome.

While The Hollywood Reporter called the series "vaguely enlightening" and "disheartening". The review emphasizes the documentary's lack of in-depth analysis and wrote about how it is "irrelevant for those who were actively following the case's developments during the legal proceedings."

Described as a "tasteless true-crime mystery" by SportsKeeda, the article highlighted director Emma Cooper's deliberate avoidance of drawing conclusions or favoring either side. Instead, the focus lay on the examination of the social media uproar sparked by the case in 2022. The piece also critiqued the documentary's vague storytelling approach, categorizing it as predominantly aligning with the "pro-Johnny Depp camp."

The Daily Beast too emphasized that the three-part documentary endeavors to showcase the substantial backing for Johnny Depp, characterizing the documentary as leaning towards a pro-Depp and anti-Heard stance. "Still, it stops short of probing deeper into the broader social implications, such as the influence of the post-#MeToo era or the complexities of domestic violence," the review read.

In a parallel evaluation, Decider underscored that the Netflix documentary series endeavors to maintain a neutral stance without aligning with either of the principal individuals involved. The review further observed that the series consistently oscillates between presenting facts and evidence from both sides, ultimately leaving viewers perplexed about which perspective to accept.

