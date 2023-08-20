Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol for 'Gadar 2', Dharmendra says 'dream come true'

Dharmendra, amidst celebrating Gadar 2's success with son Sunny, posted a cryptic video hinting at dreams coming true. This followed Hema Malini's praise for Gadar 2 after watching it. The veteran actor, elated with the movie's reception, has been sharing fan videos and expressing gratitude for the love received. In a brief Sunday morning video, Dharmendra touched on the transformation of dreams into reality. The camaraderie between Dharmendra and Sunny during this celebratory time underscores their joy over the film's positive reception and its impact on their shared journey in the film industry.

Dharmendra took to his Instagram Stories to share a video, where he appeared donning a checkered shirt paired with a black waistcoat, complemented by black pants and a stylish hat. The 'Sholay' actor directly faced the camera to express his musings in the video. "Hello doston, kuch khwaab jab pure ho jaate hai, kuch kahaniyaan jab haqiqat ban jaati hai… (Hello friends. When dreams come true, when stories become reality…" he said, releasing an incomplete video.

The intention behind Dharmendra's video remains uncertain – whether it was an accidental truncation or a deliberate sharing of passing contemplations. This clip surfaced subsequent to the viral circulation of videos featuring Hema Malini discussing 'Gadar 2'. A paparazzo shared a notable video wherein Hema offered uncommon remarks concerning Sunny Deol.

Hema Malini's praise for 'Gadar 2'

"Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)," she said.

"Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan," she added

