Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has made explosive claims in a surfaced letter, alleging Nora Fatehi 'begged' him to leave Jacqueline Fernandez and called him '10 times a day'. These claims surfaced after Fatehi spoke about the emotional toll of the money laundering case.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has done it again. The jailed conman reportedly dropped a bombshell on actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, alleging in a newly surfaced letter that she "begged" him to leave Jacqueline Fernandez and made "up to 10 calls a day" to him. These stunning assertions emerged just days after Fatehi publicly described the emotional trauma her association with Chandrasekhar caused in the ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering case. It throws Nora Fatehi right back into the center of the high-profile investigation.

This handwritten letter, which Chandrasekhar allegedly penned, quickly grabbed eyeballs online. It refocused attention squarely on the controversial dynamics between the three public figures. Authorities have confirmed the letter's authenticity. But Chandrasekhar's detailed claims about Nora Fatehi's alleged actions and demands? They remain unverified.

Fatehi's Alleged Role: What Sukesh Claims

"You used to bombard my phone with up to 10 calls a day begging me to leave Jacqueline and brainwashing me to fully finance your lifestyle." That is the explosive claim from Chandrasekhar's alleged letter. It details a litany of accusations. Sukesh alleges Nora Fatehi felt jealous of his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez. He says Fatehi contacted him constantly. She pressured him to dump Fernandez. She also wanted him to fund her lavish lifestyle. These statements directly implicate Nora Fatehi. They show her actively seeking financial and personal favors from the conman.

But personal appeals were not all. Chandrasekhar's letter reportedly claims he gave Nora Fatehi crores of rupees. This money was for a house purchase in Casablanca, Morocco. The letter also mentions alleged WhatsApp exchanges. These concerned luxury items: Birkin bags, BMWs, a Range Rover. Chandrasekhar now challenges Fatehi to release their purported conversations from that time. These alleged financial demands and luxury assets paint a clear picture. Nora Fatehi allegedly sought and received large material gains from the conman.

Fatehi's Alleged Victim Card — And Sukesh's Sharp Reply

Just days before, Nora Fatehi spoke on a podcast. She described "trauma" and career setbacks. These stemmed from her link to the conman. Fatehi has always maintained her innocence in the money laundering case. She calls herself a witness—a victim of circumstances. Her story always depicts her as unwittingly drawn into Chandrasekhar's schemes. She portrays herself as a professional who suffered huge emotional damage. All because of unsolicited attention and allegations.

"Do not provoke me." That is Sukesh Chandrasekhar's blunt warning to Nora Fatehi. In his alleged letter, he accused her directly of "pathetic drama" and shedding "crocodile tears." This came right after her emotional podcast appearance. Chandrasekhar's retort targets Fatehi's credibility. It attacks her victimhood narrative. He also reportedly threatened to release more "proof" of her involvement. He implied that PR efforts would not shield her if he chose to speak.

What Now For Nora Fatehi?

This latest salvo from Chandrasekhar throws Nora Fatehi firmly back into the public and legal spotlight. She may have to offer fresh explanations. These must counter the detailed allegations in the letter. The ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering case keeps all parties—especially Nora Fatehi—under the microscope. We expect more developments. Investigators will probe these conflicting stories.