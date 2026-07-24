Nora Fatehi extended solidarity with students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In a statement, she lauded their bravery and resilience, calling for the system to protect the aspirations of the youth and ensure fairness in education.

Nora Fatehi Supports NEET-UG Protesters

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has extended her support and solidarity with the protesting students over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In a lengthy statement, Nora lauded the bravery and resilience of the students, stating, "I sincerely pray this opens up opportunity for the system to stand by the future of India, our youth! I pray for the safety of the students and I hope a real solution comes out of this! I hate seeing all the images of unrest coming out of India! I love the country and its people dearly."

I’m in awe of the Students in India 🇮🇳 ✊🏽 The bravery and resilience compel me to use my platform to raise awareness and support them with compassion and respect! I sincerely pray this opens up opportunity for the system to stand by the future of India, our youth! I pray for the… pic.twitter.com/8HqM4AsZMl — Nora Fatehi (@iamnoraf) July 23, 2026

'Education is Hope'

In a message for "everyone hurting", Nora highlighted the significance of education. "Education is more than exams or marks. It is hope. It is sacrifice. It is the dream of a better tomorrow, not only for individuals, but for an entire nation. Every student who studies late into the night, every parent who makes sacrifices as their child can have a brighter future, and every family that suffers financially to provide for their children an education, deserves fairness, dignity, and trust," she added.

A Call for Empathy and Equal Opportunity

Nora called for compassion, equal opportunity, and the protection of the youth's aspirations.

Describing the country's youth as the driving force behind its future, she urged people to choose empathy, support, and hope for the students. "India is a country powered by its youth. The dreams, talent, intelligence, and determination of this generation will shape the future of this nation. Protecting those dreams should never be up for debate. Every young person deserves the opportunity to succeed through merit, honesty, and equal opportunity. This is not about politics. It is about humanity. It is about believing in our young people and ensuring they never lose faith in the value of their hard work. May we choose empathy, unity over division, support over silence, and hope over despair," read a part of the statement.

Bollywood Extends Solidarity

Nora Fatehi has joined the line of celebrities to show support for the protesting students. Earlier, actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and many others voiced support across social media platforms.

The reactions come at a time when activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. (ANI)