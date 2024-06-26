SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT

Several Indians have been invited to join The Academy and the list has 11 Indians, including Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, and Ritesh Sidhwani. Scroll down to read more details.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has welcomed 487 new members this year, including veteran performer Shabana Azmi, RRR director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and famous cinematographer Ravi Varman. In a statement posted on its website late Tuesday night, the Academy said the list comprises artists and executives who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to theatrical motion films.

According to the Los Angeles-based institution, membership is based on professional credentials and a continuous commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. Azmi, a legend of Indian and worldwide film, has been asked to join the Actors Branch. The announcement comes as Azmi celebrates 50 years in the industry, having made her breakthrough debut with Shyam Benegal's Ankur (1974).

The numerous award-winning actor has appeared in over 140 Hindi films and 12 overseas projects, including Godmother, Arth, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, In Custody, and his most recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rajamouli, the guy behind the epic historical drama RRR, which became the first Indian feature film to receive an Academy Award in 2023, has been added to the Director's branch.

Rima Das, an independent director renowned for critically praised and award-winning films, including Tora's Husband and Village Rockstars, will also appear in the session. Sidhwani, a well-known producer who has worked on hit films like Gully Boy and Dil Chahta Hai, will be a part of the Producers branch.

Varman, the Director of Photography, has been asked to join the Cinematographers Branch. His filmography includes Japan, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Shankar's forthcoming Indian 2.

Rama Rajamouli, RRR's costume designer and wife of Rajamouli, has been invited to the Costume Designers branch. Prem Rakshith, a Production and Technology division member, developed the intricate yet precisely synthesised motions in RRR's Oscar-winning best original song, 'Naatu Naatu'.

Sheetal Sharma, renowned for her roles in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kesari, will join Rajamouli in the segment. The Documentary branch includes filmmaker Hemal Trivedi (Among the Believers, Saving Face).

"We are excited to welcome this year's new members to the Academy. "These incredibly talented artists and professionals from all over the world have had a significant impact on our filmmaking community," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

A R Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Suriya, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ali Fazal, Aditya Chopra, Guneet Monga, Reema Kagti, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor are among the Academy's current members.

