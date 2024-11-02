IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2: New Zealand lead by 143 runs with one wicket in hand

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand scored 171/9 in the second innings, lead by 143 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets for India.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse in their second innings of the Mumbai Test against India. After conceding a 28-run first innings lead, New Zealand ended Day 2 at 171/9. Ajaz Patel is at the crease with 7 runs. With only one wicket remaining, New Zealand currently holds a 143-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja, with four wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin, with three, were the chief destroyers in the second innings. 15 wickets fell on Day 2 at the Wankhede after 14 had fallen on the first day. Any target above 150 will be a significant challenge for India on this spin-friendly pitch.

Starting their second innings with a 28-run deficit, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham in the very first over. Latham, having scored just one run, was clean bowled by pacer Akash Deep. Will Young and Devon Conway then built a threatening partnership for the second wicket before Washington Sundar provided India with a breakthrough, dismissing the latter for 22. Rachin Ravindra (4) was then stumped by Rishabh Pant off Ashwin's bowling, leaving New Zealand at 44/3. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell then put up a fight, raising concerns for India. Just as they seemed to be wresting control of the match, Mitchell (21) was brilliantly caught by Ashwin off Jadeja's bowling.

Tom Blundell (4) came and went quickly, but Glenn Phillips played an aggressive knock, taking New Zealand's lead past 100. Phillips smashed three sixes and a four in his 14-ball 26 before being dismissed by a beautiful carrom ball from Ashwin. Ashwin then dismissed Young (51), who had fought hard for his half-century. Jadeja got the better of Ish Sodhi (8) and Matt Henry (10), leaving New Zealand at 171/9.

India will be looking to take the final wicket quickly on Day 3. Earlier, India, resuming their innings at 86/4, were bowled out for 263. Ajaz Patel, with five wickets, was the pick of the bowlers. Shubman Gill (90), Rishabh Pant (60), and Washington Sundar (38*) were the only notable contributors for India. Ravindra Jadeja (14), Sarfaraz Khan (0), and Ashwin (5) disappointed.

