Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sparks relationship buzz between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Salman Khan playfully explores the budding relationship between Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, sparking fan excitement.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sparks relationship buzz between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, aired on November 1, 2024, Salman Khan brought his signature charm and wit, engaging the contestants and viewers alike. This episode was packed with laughter, drama, and a touch of controversy, particularly revolving around the relationship dynamics between Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang.

As the episode kicked off, Salman Khan playfully questioned Karan about his connection with Chum. He remarked to contestant Shilpa Shirodkar that she had a good grasp of their bond. With a mischievous grin, he noted that some had suggested Karan’s past might hinder his relationship with Chum, but he remained optimistic about their future together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chum Darang (@chum_darang)

Things took a fun turn when Salman addressed Chum directly, asking her why she seemed to be ignoring the hints that Karan was dropping. Chum appeared bewildered, unsure of what hints Salman was referring to. To add to the excitement, Salman revealed that fans had been creating memes and even coined the nickname “ChumVeer” for the duo. He jokingly suggested alternative names like “KaChum” and “ChuRan,” much to the amusement of the housemates.

Karan then took a moment to clarify his stance with Chum, expressing, “If you feel that you have somebody outside who is feeling bad, I can maintain distance.” His comment reflected a genuine concern for her feelings, indicating a level of respect for their connection.

As Shilpa provided motherly advice, the episode underscored the lighthearted yet complex dynamics of relationships within the Bigg Boss house. Fans eagerly await how these interactions will unfold in future episodes, keeping the buzz around Karan and Chum alive.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan highlights Kanwar Dhillon's stance on Alice Kaushik’s marriage talk


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on NTI

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Singham Again Review: High-octane cop universe with Ramayana theme; Simmba injects energy in second half NTI

Singham Again Review: High-octane cop universe with Ramayana theme; Simmba injects energy in second half

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Ghostly journey into self-identity; yet stuck in predictable tropes, uneven pacing NTI

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Ghostly journey into self-identity; yet stuck in predictable tropes, uneven pacing

Did Salman Khan's alleged romance with Preity Zinta end things with Aishwarya Rai? RTM

Did Salman Khan’s alleged romance with Preity Zinta end things with Aishwarya Rai?

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations NTI

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides RTM

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on NTI

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Aata cake recipe tips: Bake healthy and delicious whole wheat cake NTI

Aata cake recipe tips: Bake healthy and delicious whole wheat cake

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon