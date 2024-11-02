Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sparks relationship buzz between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, aired on November 1, 2024, Salman Khan brought his signature charm and wit, engaging the contestants and viewers alike. This episode was packed with laughter, drama, and a touch of controversy, particularly revolving around the relationship dynamics between Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang.

As the episode kicked off, Salman Khan playfully questioned Karan about his connection with Chum. He remarked to contestant Shilpa Shirodkar that she had a good grasp of their bond. With a mischievous grin, he noted that some had suggested Karan’s past might hinder his relationship with Chum, but he remained optimistic about their future together.

Things took a fun turn when Salman addressed Chum directly, asking her why she seemed to be ignoring the hints that Karan was dropping. Chum appeared bewildered, unsure of what hints Salman was referring to. To add to the excitement, Salman revealed that fans had been creating memes and even coined the nickname “ChumVeer” for the duo. He jokingly suggested alternative names like “KaChum” and “ChuRan,” much to the amusement of the housemates.

Karan then took a moment to clarify his stance with Chum, expressing, “If you feel that you have somebody outside who is feeling bad, I can maintain distance.” His comment reflected a genuine concern for her feelings, indicating a level of respect for their connection.

As Shilpa provided motherly advice, the episode underscored the lighthearted yet complex dynamics of relationships within the Bigg Boss house. Fans eagerly await how these interactions will unfold in future episodes, keeping the buzz around Karan and Chum alive.

