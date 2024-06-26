 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Arjun Kapoor turns 39: 6 unknown facts about the 'Ishaqzaade'

Image credits: Instagram

Family Ties

Arjun Kapoor comes from a prominent Bollywood family. He is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and the nephew of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Image credits: instagram

Early Career

Before becoming an actor, Arjun Kapoor worked as an assistant director and associate producer on several Bollywood films, including "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Wanted".

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Weight Loss Journey

Arjun Kapoor underwent a significant physical transformation before his debut as an actor. He lost over 50 kg in weight to prepare for his first film role in "Ishaqzaade".

Image credits: Facebook

Educational Background

Contrary to popular perception, Arjun Kapoor did not attend college. He completed his schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir in Mumbai but did not pursue higher education.

Image credits: Facebook

Debut Film Delay

Arjun Kapoor's debut film "Ishaqzaade" was originally supposed to feature Sonakshi Sinha opposite him. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Parineeti Chopra was cast instead.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Personal Loss

Arjun Kapoor faced a tragic personal loss at a young age when his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, passed away due to cancer. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla
