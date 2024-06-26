Arjun Kapoor turns 39: 6 unknown facts about the 'Ishaqzaade'

Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor comes from a prominent Bollywood family. He is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and the nephew of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.
Before becoming an actor, Arjun Kapoor worked as an assistant director and associate producer on several Bollywood films, including "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Wanted".
Arjun Kapoor underwent a significant physical transformation before his debut as an actor. He lost over 50 kg in weight to prepare for his first film role in "Ishaqzaade".
Contrary to popular perception, Arjun Kapoor did not attend college. He completed his schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir in Mumbai but did not pursue higher education.
Arjun Kapoor's debut film "Ishaqzaade" was originally supposed to feature Sonakshi Sinha opposite him. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Parineeti Chopra was cast instead.
Arjun Kapoor faced a tragic personal loss at a young age when his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, passed away due to cancer.