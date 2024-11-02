Prayagraj preps for Mahakumbh 2025: PDA pushes infrastructure upgrades under Yogi govt

Prayagraj is undergoing major infrastructure upgrades for Mahakumbh 2025. Road widening, enhanced drainage, and improved lighting are key focuses to ensure a smooth experience for millions of devotees and tourists.  Discover the city's transformation.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

Under the Yogi government’s leadership, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is making comprehensive preparations to ensure a successful and smooth Mahakumbh 2025. To facilitate the movement of devotees and tourists, PDA has set a target to complete the widening and strengthening of Prayagraj’s main roads by November 30.

With just over 70 days remaining until the start of Mahakumbh, the city is gearing up to welcome visitors from around the world. PDA is managing a total of 50 development projects, with 4 already completed. To further enhance the city’s infrastructure, PDA aims to complete an additional 31 projects by November 15, significantly improving key areas.

The remaining 15 projects, including road widening, drainage improvements, lighting installations, and other infrastructure upgrades, are set for completion by November 30. These developments are intended to ease city traffic flow and ensure a seamless experience for the influx of devotees and tourists during the Mahakumbh.

The target has been set to complete the work of Hanuman Temple Corridor, one of the major attractions of Mahakumbh, by December 10, 2024. This corridor is not only important for religious reasons but will also draw in tourists. Finishing this project on time will help manage crowds and improve the experience in the temple area.

Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reviewed the Mahakumbh preparations. During the meeting, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) shared updates on their projects and assured that work would be completed on schedule.

Ajit Kumar Singh, PDA Secretary, remarked: "Crores of devotees are expected to come to the Mahakumbh. To facilitate their movement, work is being rapidly on the widening, strengthening as well as beautification of roads. Prayagraj Development Authority is committed to make the experience of devotees and tourists memorable by completing all the projects on time."

