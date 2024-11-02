5 budget-friendly smartphones with premium features under Rs 15,000

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 from brands like iQOO, Realme, and Oppo. These budget-friendly phones offer impressive features like high refresh rate displays, powerful processors, and long-lasting batteries.

Although the market is flooded with alternatives ranging in price, a significant portion of consumers choose smartphones that cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 instead. In this pricing range, brands like iQOO, Oppo, and Realme are well-liked. Customers having a budget of up to Rs 15,000 would find these smartphones to be suitable.

iQOO Z9x

1. iQOO Z9x Highlighted features of the iQOO Z9x 5G, which was released in May, include a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with a pixel density of 393 PPI and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. An octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU with up to 8GB of RAM powers the smartphone. A 2MP secondary camera complements the smartphone's 50MP primary camera. The front camera of the iQOO Z9x 5G is 8MP. The iQOO Z9x has an IP64 rating and a 6000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. The cost of the smartphone is Rs 12,499 at the moment.

2. Realme C63 The Realme C63 5G, one of the newest phones, made its debut in August. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 625 nits. Up to 8GB of RAM and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor power it. Its cameras consist of an 8MP front sensor and a 32MP rear sensor. The 5000mAh battery of the Realme C63 5G can be charged at a rate of up to 10W. The Realme C63 5G is currently available for buy for Rs 10,999.

3. Oppo A3x Another recent smartphone that consumers may want to explore is the Oppo A3x 5G. A 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits is included. The Oppo A3x 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. Its cameras consist of a 5MP front-facing sensor and an 8MP primary sensor on the rear. The Oppo A3x 5G, which has a 5100mAh battery, costs Rs 12,299 at the moment.

4. Vivo T3x The T3x 5G from Vivo is a member of the T3 series, which was first revealed in India in January. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With 256GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM, the Vivo T3x 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 engine. There are two 50MP cameras in the Vivo T3x 5G. It has an 8MP sensor on its front camera. With a 6000mAh battery, the Vivo T3x 5G costs Rs 14,499 at the moment.

5. Oppo K12x August saw the release of the Oppo K12x 5G, which has basic specs. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which also includes 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The front camera has an 8MP sensor, and the back cameras include a 32MP primary and a 2MP secondary camera. The Oppo K12x 5G costs Rs 12,999 and sports a 5100mAh battery.

Latest Videos