Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Nora Fatehi reveals she initially refused to shoot the Dilbar song. She didn't like the initial concept and wanted it to be more than just 'hot and sexy'.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

Nora Fatehi is known for her dance sequences in several popular Hindi films. In a recent interview, she revealed that she initially refused to shoot the Dilbar song. The reason she gave surprised everyone.

Nora's Shocking Revelations

Nora said, 'When I met the makers of these two songs, the first thing I said was, look, we can make it an item song and we can just make it hot and sexy and that's it, or we can change it and make it a dance song. So people don't have to feel uncomfortable watching it with their family and kids. They can watch it and say, 'Oh, what dance style is this? Look at the hook step, it's crazy, we want to do something like that. Most girls who appear in such songs want to show some skin and then make a splash.'

Nora refused to shoot the song for this reason

Nora further added, 'You don't need to push yourself with the choreography, but my need was that it should be heavy on the choreography. When they bought the blouse for me, it was very small. So I raised my hands and said this won't work. I said, 'I can't wear this. I understand it's a sexy song, we're all naturally sexy, but we don't need to be vulgar about it.

Then in the morning, when we were about to shoot the song, they made a new blouse for me. For some people, it would still be sexy, but for me, compared to what they were going to give me, it was what I was comfortable in.' Nora was last seen in a pivotal role in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Mudgaon Express'. She will soon make her Telugu debut with the period drama film 'Matka', alongside Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

