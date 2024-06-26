 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sonakshi Sinha gets THIS Rs 2 crore gift from husband Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal's wedding gift

Zaheer Iqbal gave his wife Sonakshi Sinha a BMW i7 electric automobile valued at over Rs 2 crore. 

On their wedding night, Zaheer and Sonakshi were seen arriving at the celebration location in a luxurious BMW. 

It is reported that the luxury car was a wedding gift from Zaheer to Sonakshi.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer married under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024, at her Bandra apartment. 

Following the civil wedding, the couple had a large reception for friends and relatives in Bastian, Dadar.

Relationship

The couple dated for 7 years and later got married.

