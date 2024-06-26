Sonakshi Sinha gets THIS Rs 2 crore gift from husband Zaheer Iqbal

Entertainment
Zaheer Iqbal gave his wife Sonakshi Sinha a BMW i7 electric automobile valued at over Rs 2 crore.
On their wedding night, Zaheer and Sonakshi were seen arriving at the celebration location in a luxurious BMW.
It is reported that the luxury car was a wedding gift from Zaheer to Sonakshi.
Sonakshi and Zaheer married under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024, at her Bandra apartment.
Following the civil wedding, the couple had a large reception for friends and relatives in Bastian, Dadar.
The couple dated for 7 years and later got married.