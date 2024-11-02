Congress removes Baghpat District President Yunus Chaudhary after obscene video sparks outburst

The Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday removed Baghpat District President, Yunus Chaudhary, following the circulation of an objectionable video allegedly featuring him in a compromising situation with a young woman.

Congress removes Bhapat District President Yunus Chaudhary after obscene video sparks outburst snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

The Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday removed Baghpat District President, Yunus Chaudhary, following the circulation of an objectionable video allegedly featuring him in a compromising situation with a young woman. The video, which began circulating on social media last Friday, has ignited widespread outrage and raised serious concerns regarding the leader's conduct.

The footage reportedly shows Chaudhary engaging in inappropriate behaviour, with the woman visibly distressed and pleading for him to stop. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Please don’t do it… mumma will come… this is wrong… wait a minute… I’m afraid my mom will come,” highlighting her discomfort and the alleged nature of the interaction.

Following the video's release, chaos ensued within the Congress party, prompting the state president to issue an immediate removal order, communicated through an official letter.

Chaudhary, however, has denied the allegations, labeling the video as a product of a political conspiracy orchestrated by his rivals. He asserts that the footage has been manipulated and is being used to tarnish his reputation.

Despite his claims, Chaudhary has only verbally requested the police to investigate the source of the viral video and has not submitted a formal complaint. Other Congress leaders have expressed uncertainty regarding the video's existence, stating they are unaware of the situation but indicating that an internal inquiry will be conducted.

Local law enforcement officials have confirmed that they have not yet received any complaints related to the obscene video. A spokesperson stated, “There is no information about any obscene video involving the Congress leader. If a complaint is filed, we will take necessary action following an investigation.”

