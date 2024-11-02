Fauji 2 trailer: Vicky Jain’s quick cameo; Gauahar Khan impresses as Lieutenant Colonel

November 2 marks the birthday of the 'Badshah of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan who made his acting debut with TV series 'Fauji'. On his birthday, the makers of 'Fauji 2' have dropped the trailer of the series and the fans are excited as the trailer promises a gripping storyline and interesting characters. 

The series will be released on Doordarshan this November. The series boasts a vibrant cast including Gauhar Khan as the lead. Vicky Jain will also be featured in the show and fans get to see a little glimpse of his character in the trailer. 

The trailer was shared on Instagram by Sandeep Singh and the caption read, "Mark your calendars and brace yourselves for the next generation of Faujis! A new era of courage and sacrifice begins. From 18th November Mon - Thu 9:00PM only on @ddnational"

 

 

'Fauji 2' is directed by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi. The title track of the show is composed by Shreyas Puranik and sung by Sonu Nigam. 

Actress Gauhar Khan opened up about her excitement for the show's release and said, “Nothing more magical than a creative team such as this coming together to create one of the iconic shows of our time, I am very excited to be part of such a show that touched many hearts. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created with this version, Fauji is an emotion so it is also our responsibility to live up to the legacy of what that show gave everyone”

Fauji 2 will premiere on November 18 on Doordarshan. It will be broadcast in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

