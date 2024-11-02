Singham Again Review: High-octane cop universe with Ramayana theme; Simmba injects energy in second half

Singham Again reintroduces Ajay Devgn's iconic character in a thrilling mix of action and comedy, drawing parallels to the Ramayana and featuring a star-studded cast.

The latest installment in Rohit Shetty's action-packed franchise, Singham Again, brings back the much-loved character of Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn. This film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and a host of Bollywood heavyweights like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Jackie Shroff, is a high-octane action with moments of light-hearted comedy.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the story is around Singham's quest to rescue his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor), who is kidnapped by a vengeful drug lord named Zubair (Arjun Kapoor). The narrative draws parallels to the epic Ramayana and brings about something unique to the otherwise straightforward cop drama.

This thematic choice gives the film a unique flavor and positions Singham as a modern-day hero akin to Lord Rama, while also allowing for moments of humor and camaraderie among the characters. Ajay Devgn delivers a strong performance as Singham with his stoic nature and moral resolve. However, some may feel that his role lacks the fiery intensity that characterized his earlier performances in the franchise.

In contrast, Ranveer Singh aka Sangram Bhalerao, reprising his role as Simmba, injects energy and charm into the film. In the powerful second half of the movie, Ranveer Singh often steals scenes with his playful banter and engaging presence onscreen. The humor interspersed within intense action sequences provides comic relief that balances the narrative's darker themes.

The action sequences are well-choreographed and deliver the adrenaline rush expected from a Shetty film. The film’s pacing is also generally well-handled as it maintains momentum without dragging in its second half.

Kareena Kapoor's role as Avni resonates well with family audiences and the film successfully portrays her character's emotional struggles. The inclusion of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff provides additional star power and excitement for viewers familiar with Shetty's cinematic universe.

Singham Again impresses with its cinematography, particularly in capturing the scenic landscapes of Kashmir.

So, the movie has entertainment value and its nostalgic callbacks to previous films in the franchise are nice to watch. Also, the reliance on epic Ramayana for the cop drama does not make the movie unrealistic to watch.

Overall, Singham Again delivers a mixed bag of entertainment—offering thrilling moments.

Fans of Rohit Shetty’s style will likely find much to enjoy in this latest adventure with Singham and his allies. Whether you're drawn in by action or comedy—or perhaps both—this film will provide an engaging experience for all.

Asianet Newsable gives four four-point five-star ratings to the movie out of five.



