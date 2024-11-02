Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Ghostly journey into self-identity; yet stuck in predictable tropes, uneven pacing

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 combines horror and comedy, exploring themes of identity. With vibrant visuals and engaging performances, it offers an entertaining experience for festive audiences.
 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Ghostly journey into self-identity; yet stuck in predictable tropes, uneven pacing NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a colorful and chaotic addition to the franchise that blends horror and comedy while delivering a message about the freedom to choose our identity and how it conflicts sometimes with societal expectations. This third installment marks a notable improvement over its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but it still struggles to capture the magic of the original film.  

Set against the vibrant backdrops of Kolkata and film sets in Mumbai, the film revolves around Manjulika and her twin sister Anjulika, played by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, respectively. Their dance number shows their exceptional talent and brings a sense of nostalgia for fans of Bollywood's golden era as Madhuri’s classical Kathak moves paired with Vidya’s expressive performance create a spectacle that elevates the film's aesthetic.

In the movie, Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan), a con artist masquerading as a ghostbuster, is drawn into a web of supernatural intrigue involving the haunted Raktaghat palace. The film cleverly introduces humor through familiar faces like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar who provide comic relief amidst the eerie atmosphere, just like in part 2. However, while the comedic elements are present, many jokes feel cliched or forced, relying heavily on situational setups rather than sharp writing.

One of the film's significant strengths lies in its climax, which tackles pressing societal issues regarding identity and self-acceptance. The revelation about Manjulika not only ties up loose ends but also invites viewers to reflect on how societal taboos can hinder personal growth. This twist adds depth to what could have been just another horror-comedy flick. The climax also suggests that while Manjulika's arc may conclude here, there are opportunities for new stories to emerge. 

Kartik Aaryan not only shines as Rooh Baba but balances nicely between comedy and romance. His chemistry with Triptii Dimri is palpable, though some musical numbers featuring them feel unnecessarily prolonged, affecting the film's pacing. The music retains the catchy tunes familiar to fans of the franchise, effectively enhancing the spooky yet entertaining atmosphere.

Visually, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 benefits from its diverse locations and vibrant cinematography that captures Kolkata's essence beautifully. The production design complements the narrative well, although some visual effects fall short of expectations in creating a truly immersive experience.

Despite its flaws, such as uneven pacing and moments where humor fails to land, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 succeeds in delivering an entertaining experience for families looking for festive fun. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 offers enough thrills and laughs to satisfy fans of the genre. If you’re seeking a light-hearted outing this Diwali filled with spooky laughs and catchy music, this film is worth checking out. Asianet Newsable gives the movie a four-star rating out of five.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on NTI

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Singham Again Review: High-octane cop universe with Ramayana theme; Simmba injects energy in second half NTI

Singham Again Review: High-octane cop universe with Ramayana theme; Simmba injects energy in second half

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sparks relationship buzz between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sparks relationship buzz between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang

Did Salman Khan's alleged romance with Preity Zinta end things with Aishwarya Rai? RTM

Did Salman Khan’s alleged romance with Preity Zinta end things with Aishwarya Rai?

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations NTI

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides RTM

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on NTI

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Aata cake recipe tips: Bake healthy and delicious whole wheat cake NTI

Aata cake recipe tips: Bake healthy and delicious whole wheat cake

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon