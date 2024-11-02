Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Ghostly journey into self-identity; yet stuck in predictable tropes, uneven pacing

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 combines horror and comedy, exploring themes of identity. With vibrant visuals and engaging performances, it offers an entertaining experience for festive audiences.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a colorful and chaotic addition to the franchise that blends horror and comedy while delivering a message about the freedom to choose our identity and how it conflicts sometimes with societal expectations. This third installment marks a notable improvement over its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but it still struggles to capture the magic of the original film.

Set against the vibrant backdrops of Kolkata and film sets in Mumbai, the film revolves around Manjulika and her twin sister Anjulika, played by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, respectively. Their dance number shows their exceptional talent and brings a sense of nostalgia for fans of Bollywood's golden era as Madhuri’s classical Kathak moves paired with Vidya’s expressive performance create a spectacle that elevates the film's aesthetic.

In the movie, Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan), a con artist masquerading as a ghostbuster, is drawn into a web of supernatural intrigue involving the haunted Raktaghat palace. The film cleverly introduces humor through familiar faces like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar who provide comic relief amidst the eerie atmosphere, just like in part 2. However, while the comedic elements are present, many jokes feel cliched or forced, relying heavily on situational setups rather than sharp writing.

One of the film's significant strengths lies in its climax, which tackles pressing societal issues regarding identity and self-acceptance. The revelation about Manjulika not only ties up loose ends but also invites viewers to reflect on how societal taboos can hinder personal growth. This twist adds depth to what could have been just another horror-comedy flick. The climax also suggests that while Manjulika's arc may conclude here, there are opportunities for new stories to emerge.

Kartik Aaryan not only shines as Rooh Baba but balances nicely between comedy and romance. His chemistry with Triptii Dimri is palpable, though some musical numbers featuring them feel unnecessarily prolonged, affecting the film's pacing. The music retains the catchy tunes familiar to fans of the franchise, effectively enhancing the spooky yet entertaining atmosphere.

Visually, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 benefits from its diverse locations and vibrant cinematography that captures Kolkata's essence beautifully. The production design complements the narrative well, although some visual effects fall short of expectations in creating a truly immersive experience.

Despite its flaws, such as uneven pacing and moments where humor fails to land, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 succeeds in delivering an entertaining experience for families looking for festive fun.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 offers enough thrills and laughs to satisfy fans of the genre. If you’re seeking a light-hearted outing this Diwali filled with spooky laughs and catchy music, this film is worth checking out. Asianet Newsable gives the movie a four-star rating out of five.

