The trailer for 'Shrek 5' has been released, setting the movie's premiere for June 30, 2027. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz return, with Zendaya joining the cast as one of Shrek's children. The trailer teases a new adventure.

Trailer Details and New Cast Revealed

The makers of Shrek 5 have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the movie on Tuesday, more than a year ahead of its release on June 30, 2027. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all return as the voices of Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. They're joined by Zendaya, 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Marcello Hernandez and Skylar Gisondo ("Superman," "Focker-in-Law") as Shrek and Fiona's children, Felicia, Fergus and Farkle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trailer begins with a storybook recapping the original tale of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey from the 2001 movie. Donkey interrupts the narration and says it's time for a makeover, hinting at the change in storytelling pattern from it's predecessors.

The pals travel once again through the magical land of Far, Far Away and encounter a giant, law enforcement and a creepy snowman that's a parody of Olaf from "Frozen." He asks from a creepy alleyway. They also reunite with Gingy, who's affixed two gumdrop buttons to his rear end, proclaiming that he's "caked up like a friggin' bakery."

The trailer ends with Shrek, Fiona, their kids and Donkey stuck in a jail cell as Donkey croons "Baby Come Back" and "Roxanne," much to Shrek's frustration. Universal Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram

Veteran Filmmakers Helm the Project

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award nominated Shrek 2 as well as on DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens. Vernon has also provided the voice of Shrek fan-favourite Gingerbread Man, aka "Gingy," across all titles in the Shrek Universe.

Dohrn worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and artist and as Head of Story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. Dohrn served as co-director on the first Trolls film and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together. The film is produced by returning producer Gina Shay (Trolls franchise), who produced Shrek Forever After and by Illumination CEO and Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri (the Super Mario, Despicable Me and Minions franchises). The film is co-directed by Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Simpsons).

First 'Shrek' Film in 17 Years

'Shrek 5' marks the franchise's first instalment in 17 years, since 'Shrek Forever After' in 2010. Since then, there have been two spinoffs, 2011's 'Puss in Boots' and its 2022 sequel 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.' (ANI)