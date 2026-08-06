In a recent interview, Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade opened up about how her parents reacted to her interfaith marriage and what interesting questions they asked her. Keep scrolling to know more!

Shalmali Kholgae is officially the Bollywood party anthem girl! She has given innumerable hits to us with her stunning vocals, and there's no denying that. From Balam Pichkari to Latt Lag Gayi, her talent knows no bounds. Very little is known about her personal life, though. However, in a recent interview, the playback singer opened up about how her parents reacted to her interfaith marriage and what interesting questions they asked her. Yes, you read that right.

Shalmali Opens Up About Her Personal Life

Talking to Humans of Bombay, she revealed, “I fell in love with the man. He happened to be a Muslim. So well, that's how I married a Muslim. It was as simple as that.” When the interviewer asked her how her parents reacted to the same, she added, “They were only concerned with the person that he is. They asked me two things, ”Do you love him? He loves you? Do you wanna have children" And I said I don't want to have children. They said, “Does he wanna have children?” And I said no. That is one thing you need to be on the same page about. And you need to have this conversation every once in a while to check in with your partner, has that changed with time? And "how’s the sex life?" That's what my mother asked me."

She further added that she was a bit taken aback by her mother's question, as it is not something one speaks about, but she understood that her mother wanted her to give it a thought, as these things are important for a “successful marriage.”

About Her Marriage

Shalmali Kholgade married her long-time boyfriend Farhan Shaikh on November 22, 2021.