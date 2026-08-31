Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra praised the Badariya Monsoon Farewell Festival organised by the NGO Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation. He lauded the foundation's efforts in social work and hailed the cultural event featuring singer Malini Awasthi.

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra praised the Badariya Monsoon Farewell Festival, which was organised by the NGO Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation on Monday. The festival featured a performance by the folk singer Malini Awasthi along with other performers. The monsoon farewell festival was also attended by the Delhi BJP President, who was full of praise for the event.

BJP Leader Hails Foundation's Social Work

While talking to the media, BJP leader Harsh Malhotra extended his best wishes to the foundation and hailed their efforts in "providing help to deprived sections of society." "Colourful programmes have been organised here. Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister, the Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation is continuously providing help to deprived sections of society. I extend my best wishes to them for this," said Harsh Malhotra.

About the Festival

The festival was organised by Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. It is a flagship annual festival that pays homage to the monsoon season. Through soulful classical music, monsoon ragas, traditional rain dances, and community awards, we bring together artists, leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from across the nation.

Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation

According to its website, "Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation is a dedicated social welfare trust committed to fostering positive change in society. Officially registered and certified on June 30, 2016, the foundation actively works across multiple domains to uplift marginalised communities and promote social harmony." (ANI)