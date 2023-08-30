Shah Rukh Khan showers love on daughter Suhana Khan, says he's delighted to see her infront of camera

The ambitious upcoming projects of Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan are now being prepared for release. The live-action musical 'The Archies', directed by Zoya Akhtar, is planned to premiere on Netflix exactly three months after SRK's action-thriller 'Jawan', which is set for release on September 7. While all of this was going on, SRK recently resorted to social media to show his love for his daughter and to express his enormous pride in seeing her work in his favourite setting: in front of the camera. SRK took to his social media handle and posted: “Lovely to see you in my favourite place @suhanakt… in front of the camera. Looking comfortable & pretty. Literally glowing! So proud of every you!” However, the actor couldn't help but add a bit of his signature wit, saying: "Uh, but your costar the cat maybe needs a bit more guidance in facing the camera!! Ha ha."

“I love you @iamsrk And I’m so excited for what’s coming next!!,” Suhana responded as she shared SRK’s post. She then playfully noted, “But I think the cat is purr-fect 😋 ❤️.”

Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and movie producer Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, all make their acting debuts in 'The Archies'. The film, which is set in the 1960s, examines friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, according to the creators, PTI said. Audiences will be transported to the made-up, hilly town of Riverdale. Shah Rukh Khan will launch the main part of Jawan's promotional efforts at a lavish pre-release event in Chennai today, ahead of its worldwide debut on September 7. From 3 pm to 7 pm, this event is planned to take place at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai.

