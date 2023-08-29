Miss World 2023: Kashmir to host prestigious pageant after 27 years; Karolina Bielawska visits Srinagar

In a stunning announcement that has left the world in awe, Miss World CEO Julia Eric Morely revealed on Monday that the picturesque region of Kashmir will play host to the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant this December. The announcement came during the 71st Miss World 2023 press conference held in the mesmerizing landscapes of India's Kashmir, a region renowned for its breathtaking beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Morely, visibly moved by the decision to hold the iconic beauty pageant in Kashmir, stated, "Truthfully, I am so happy. It is emotional for us, to see such beauty." Her words resonated deeply with the sentiment that Kashmir's natural splendor evokes in all who witness it. This momentous occasion marks a high-profile event for the region following the recent G-20 tourism meeting held in Srinagar just two months ago.

Adding to the significance of the event, the reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, graced the occasion with her presence. Bielawska, who herself has fallen in love with the Valley's enchanting landscapes, stated, "I am grateful for the opportunity to see this beautiful place (Kashmir) in India. I didn't expect it at all, but it just stuns me with its beauty." The reigning queen's admiration for Kashmir's natural beauty only enhances the allure of the upcoming event.

The pageant is scheduled to take place on December 9, offering an international platform for beauty queens from around the world to showcase not only their physical charm but also their poise, intellect, and cultural awareness. Karolina Bielawska was accompanied on her visit to Kashmir by Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena. The trio indulged in exploring the region's renowned handicrafts and arts, appreciating the exquisite craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage that Kashmir has long been celebrated for.

Dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire, the beauty queens toured the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, where they were enthralled by the intricacies of Kashmiri handicrafts. Their visit was a cultural exchange, symbolizing unity in diversity and promoting understanding between different cultures.

Jamil Saidi, Chairman of PME Entertainment, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the people of Kashmir, recognizing the region as a "crowning jewel of India." Miss Julia Morley, Chairman & CEO of the Miss World Organization, praised the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation for its work during their visit and remarked on the breathtaking experience of exploring Srinagar with the pageant holders.

During her stay, Karolina Bielawska savored the delights of Kashmir, including a shikara ride on the iconic Dal Lake, offering a glimpse of the region's tranquil beauty and unique cultural experiences.

This momentous occasion marks India's return to hosting the Miss World pageant after 27 years, the last time being in 1996. India's history with the pageant has been exceptional, with six Miss World titles to its name, showcasing the nation's beauty, intellect, and cultural diversity.

As the world eagerly awaits the crowning of the next Miss World against the backdrop of Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant promises to be an event that celebrates not only physical beauty but also the beauty of unity and cultural exchange.