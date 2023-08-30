Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro; Anupam Kher shares throwback photos

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    It's not all that often that we see some of Bollywood's most well-known actors swooning and fangirling over Hollywood celebrities, seeking their autographs, and taking photographs with them. Robert De Niro, who recently celebrated his 79th birthday on August 17, has enormous appeal and a huge fanbase in India. When the Hollywood legend visited India in 2013 and met with several actors and directors from the Indian film industry in Mumbai, even famous Bollywood figures couldn't help but be awestruck by his charm.

    As he shared some of the photographs posted by a Robert de Niro fan page, Anupam Kher travelled down memory lane. While the actor is on the other hand signing his name on the DVD of his movie 'The Godfather Part II', Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing the actor's knee in one photo. Ranbir may be seen rubbing Robert's feet in another image as he asks for his blessing. The Hollywood star and Anil Kapoor can be seen having a conversation in the third picture. He captioned the post: When Bollywood meets Hollywood. Robert De Niro visited India in 2013 to be a part of the THiNK summit in Goa. He visited Anupam Kher’s acting school where he also met Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor.”

    Robert de Niro starred alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the Hollywood film 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2013. Anupam Kher also had a supporting role in the movie. The same year, Robert travelled to India for the THiNK summit in Goa and, and spent time in Mumbai after being invited by Anupam Kher. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Dia Mirza, had the opportunity to interact with the veteran actor at this event. 

    Several other notable stars posted pictures of their interactions with the Oscar-winning actor. Ali Fazal, Aftab Shivdasani, Satish Kaushik, as well as famous directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ayan Mukerji, are on this list. Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra had the pleasure of meeting him as well. They eagerly shared their experiences on social media.

     

