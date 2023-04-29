Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video

    The Bollywood superstar got mobbed by fans for photos at Srinagar airport and had to struggle to walk out.
     

    Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is lighting up the silver screen with his next film Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut. SRK was recently photographed at the Srinagar airport while he was filming in Kashmir. When they saw the star, his followers went berserk and surrounded him for photos. The actor can be seen fighting to emerge from the crowd in the viral video.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    Travellers and supporters surrounded King Khan for selfies as he was about to board a flight from Srinagar. His team and security assisted him in navigating the mob. With a white t-shirt, cargo pants and a black leather jacket, the Raees star looked sharp. He finished the appearance with a pair of black sunglasses. On social media, a video of Khan struggling to move while surrounded by a swarm of fans taking photos is trending.

    Notably, Shah Rukh returned to Kashmir after a 12-year absence. He was last saw there while Jab Tak hai Jaan was being filmed. 
    Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu can be seen acting out a scene in a viral video that just went viral. The two appeared to be shooting a scene in which they were out shopping. In connection with that, SRK will romance Taapsee for the first time in "Dunki." The movie will focus on how many Indians use the so-called "Donkey Flight," an illegal backdoor method, to travel to nations like Canada and the USA. In December, it is expected to be released in theatres. 
    In Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan," SRK most recently appeared as a naive agent with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Singham Again: Will Deepika Padukone replace Kareena Kapoor as female lead in Ajay Devgn action-thriller? vma

    Singham Again: Will Deepika Padukone replace Kareena Kapoor as female lead in Ajay Devgn action-thriller?

    Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy ADC

    Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy

    Meghan Markle set to make her return to Hollywood? Details here vma

    Meghan Markle set to make her return to Hollywood? Details here

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    Recent Stories

    Singham Again: Will Deepika Padukone replace Kareena Kapoor as female lead in Ajay Devgn action-thriller? vma

    Singham Again: Will Deepika Padukone replace Kareena Kapoor as female lead in Ajay Devgn action-thriller?

    Meet Lt Rekha Singh, Galwan Valley hero's wife commissioned into Indian Army; posted to eastern Ladakh snt

    Meet Lt Rekha Singh, Galwan Valley hero's wife commissioned into Indian Army; posted to eastern Ladakh

    In a first 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments gcw

    In a first, 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final: Should Virat Kohli lead Team India if Rohit Sharma missed out? Ravi Shastri answers-ayh

    WTC Final: Should Virat Kohli lead Team India if Rohit Sharma missed out? Ravi Shastri answers

    Disha Patani HOT Photos: Actress flaunts seductive body in maroon strapless feather bralette vma

    Disha Patani HOT Photos: Actress flaunts seductive body in maroon strapless feather bralette

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon