Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is lighting up the silver screen with his next film Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut. SRK was recently photographed at the Srinagar airport while he was filming in Kashmir. When they saw the star, his followers went berserk and surrounded him for photos. The actor can be seen fighting to emerge from the crowd in the viral video.

Travellers and supporters surrounded King Khan for selfies as he was about to board a flight from Srinagar. His team and security assisted him in navigating the mob. With a white t-shirt, cargo pants and a black leather jacket, the Raees star looked sharp. He finished the appearance with a pair of black sunglasses. On social media, a video of Khan struggling to move while surrounded by a swarm of fans taking photos is trending.

Notably, Shah Rukh returned to Kashmir after a 12-year absence. He was last saw there while Jab Tak hai Jaan was being filmed.

Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu can be seen acting out a scene in a viral video that just went viral. The two appeared to be shooting a scene in which they were out shopping. In connection with that, SRK will romance Taapsee for the first time in "Dunki." The movie will focus on how many Indians use the so-called "Donkey Flight," an illegal backdoor method, to travel to nations like Canada and the USA. In December, it is expected to be released in theatres.

In Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan," SRK most recently appeared as a naive agent with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.



