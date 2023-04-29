Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

Post enjoying the massive success of Pathaan, superstar, and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has increased fans' anticipation for the much-awaited pan-Indian actioner-thriller film Jawan. The film is directed and helmed by Atlee and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

We all know how a couple of days back, the actor got captured shooting for this film in Mumbai, where many videos got leaked on social media and the internet. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of 2023 whose looks and updates have piqued fans' curiosity as well.

The leaked videos then got everyone super enthusiastic. However, the Delhi High Court, on April 26, demanded social media platforms instructing them all to remove leaked content of Jawan and stop its circulation. Now there is an exciting update related to global icon SRK's big pan-Indian debut film Jawan, which is helmed by noted South filmmaker and maverick Atlee Kumar. The much-awaited action-thriller-drama film also stars the skilled South superstar and diva Nayanthara in a leading role.

According to media news reports, it is quite possible that Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Jawan, has taken its core inspiration from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Akhree Raasta. People might be unaware, but even Akhree Raasta is an official Hindi remake of Kamal Haasan's iconic Tamil film, named Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

A source close to the new development in his quote to an entertainment portal revealed, "However, it is not a remake but an inspiration. Atlee has taken the core plot. And come out with a new story for today's audience. The emotions remain the same. But the treatment is very modern."

