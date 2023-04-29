Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    According to several media reports, Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's film, Akhree Raasta. Know more details.

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Post enjoying the massive success of Pathaan, superstar, and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has increased fans' anticipation for the much-awaited pan-Indian actioner-thriller film Jawan. The film is directed and helmed by Atlee and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. 

    We all know how a couple of days back, the actor got captured shooting for this film in Mumbai, where many videos got leaked on social media and the internet. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of 2023 whose looks and updates have piqued fans' curiosity as well.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Delhi HC instructs social media platforms to delete 'leaked' clips of SRK's upcoming movie

    The leaked videos then got everyone super enthusiastic. However, the Delhi High Court, on April 26, demanded social media platforms instructing them all to remove leaked content of Jawan and stop its circulation. Now there is an exciting update related to global icon SRK's big pan-Indian debut film Jawan, which is helmed by noted South filmmaker and maverick Atlee Kumar. The much-awaited action-thriller-drama film also stars the skilled South superstar and diva Nayanthara in a leading role.

    According to media news reports, it is quite possible that Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Jawan, has taken its core inspiration from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Akhree Raasta. People might be unaware, but even Akhree Raasta is an official Hindi remake of Kamal Haasan's iconic Tamil film, named Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

    A source close to the new development in his quote to an entertainment portal revealed, "However, it is not a remake but an inspiration. Atlee has taken the core plot. And come out with a new story for today's audience. The emotions remain the same. But the treatment is very modern."

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable vma

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss ADC

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York ADC

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York

    Recent Stories

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race snt

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy anr

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy

    Meta announces new body shapes hair clothing textures across Facebook Instagram and more for avatars gcw

    Meta announces new body shapes, hair, clothing textures for avatars

    football Manchester United takeover: Here is how much Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe final bid is worth-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Here's how much Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's final bid is worth

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon