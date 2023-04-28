Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures

Best loved for her flawless dance moves and sizzling outfits, here is a glance at Nora Fatehi's sexiest avatar in a sheer-diamond studded gown.

Image: PR Handout

The dance sensation and global entertainer Nora Fatehi, who represents Bollywood internationally as a performer and entertainer icon, is a visual treat dressed in a sheer-diamond studded gown.

Image: PR Handout

Nora Fatehi's poised and dazzling avatar as a fashion goddess dressed in a sheer-diamond studded gown is a treat for her fans on social media, who always shower their love on her.

Image: PR Handout

Nora further accentuated her glamorous and hot avatar in a sheer-diamond studded gown with open long black hair and diamond earrings, diamond rings in her hand, and nude peach lip color.

Image: PR Handout

Nora Fatehi recently wowed audiences and fans with her acting chops in the music video song Achcha Sila Diya alongside Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. She is flaunting her curved body in this sheer-diamond studded gown and is redefining fashion.

Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram

Nora Fatehi's sexy and spectacular avatar as a fashionista dressed in a shimmery silver Dolce & Gabbana bra and denim shorts with a black transparent body suit is a treat for her fans on social media, who always shower their love on her.

Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram

Nora further accentuated her glamorous and hot Dolce and Gabbana bra and denim shorts with black-heeled boots and her seductive looks towards the camera lens while posing.

Image: PR Handout

Nora Fatehi walks the talk looking like a fashion icon giving a captivating view of her black and white Balmain pant-suit ensemble outfit to ardent fans on Instagram. The outfit is flaunting her toned legs and curves here.

Image: PR Handout