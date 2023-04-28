Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Best loved for her flawless dance moves and sizzling outfits, here is a glance at Nora Fatehi's sexiest avatar in a sheer-diamond studded gown.

    article_image1

    Image: PR Handout

    The dance sensation and global entertainer Nora Fatehi, who represents Bollywood internationally as a performer and entertainer icon, is a visual treat dressed in a sheer-diamond studded gown.

    article_image2

    Image: PR Handout

    Nora Fatehi's poised and dazzling avatar as a fashion goddess dressed in a sheer-diamond studded gown is a treat for her fans on social media, who always shower their love on her.

    article_image3

    Image: PR Handout

    Nora further accentuated her glamorous and hot avatar in a sheer-diamond studded gown with open long black hair and diamond earrings, diamond rings in her hand, and nude peach lip color.

    article_image4

    Image: PR Handout

    Nora Fatehi recently wowed audiences and fans with her acting chops in the music video song Achcha Sila Diya alongside Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. She is flaunting her curved body in this sheer-diamond studded gown and is redefining fashion.

    article_image5

    Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram

    Nora Fatehi's sexy and spectacular avatar as a fashionista dressed in a shimmery silver Dolce & Gabbana bra and denim shorts with a black transparent body suit is a treat for her fans on social media, who always shower their love on her.

    article_image6

    Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram

    Nora further accentuated her glamorous and hot Dolce and Gabbana bra and denim shorts with black-heeled boots and her seductive looks towards the camera lens while posing.

    article_image7

    Image: PR Handout

    Nora Fatehi walks the talk looking like a fashion icon giving a captivating view of her black and white Balmain pant-suit ensemble outfit to ardent fans on Instagram. The outfit is flaunting her toned legs and curves here.

    article_image8

    Image: PR Handout

    Nora Fatehi walks the talk looking like a fashion icon giving a captivating view of her black and white Balmain pant-suit ensemble outfit to ardent fans on Instagram. The outfit is flaunting her toned legs and curves here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

    Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again ADC

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri on why 'The Diplomat' & 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' are must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri on why 'The Diplomat' & 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' are must-watch

    IPL 2023: IPL 2023: GT Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya shows off athletic physique; sets hearts racing (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: GT captain Hardik Pandya shows off athletic physique; sets hearts racing (WATCH)

    Why is Naruto popular in India? Here are some important reasons RBA

    Why is Naruto popular in India? Here are some important reasons

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH preview: Delhi Capitals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Focus on batting as Delhi Capitals eyes a double versus SunRisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2023, KKR vs GT preview: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: Resurgent Gujarat Titans stand in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders revival

    Dantewada attack Around 50 kg IED used in blast was planted by Naxalites 2 months ago say police gcw

    Dantewada attack: Around 50 kg IED used in blast was planted by Naxalites 2 months ago, say police

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY vide Bhojpuri actres Nirahua BOLD song Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor is worth WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' is worth WATCH

    If a nation shelters terrorists Rajnath Singh takes a swipe at Pakistan in SCO summit

    'If a nation shelters terrorists...' Rajnath Singh takes a swipe at Pakistan in SCO summit

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon