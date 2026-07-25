Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was forced to miss a student protest in Mumbai after contracting H1N1 (swine flu). Azmi, who had earlier supported students in Delhi, expressed solidarity in an Instagram post. Dharmendra Pradhan also resigned as Union Education Minister.

Shabana Azmi Contracts H1N1, Misses Student Protest

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who spent three days at Jantar Mantar supporting protesting students, was expected to join a demonstration at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday but could not attend after testing positive for H1N1, commonly known as swine flu.

Azmi had extended her support to the protesting students at Jantar Mantar and was expected to join another demonstration at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday. However, she could not attend after falling ill.

Azmi's Message of Solidarity

The actor shared an update about her health on her Instagram account. "My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation."

"I'm receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground, many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts," she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Azmi also said that the students' courage had continued to inspire her. She shared a poem by her father, poet Kaifi Azmi, titled Naujawan, along with her message. "I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity. My father Kaifi Azmi's poem NAUJWAN for the youth, which I'm sharing here."

Union Education Minister Resigns

Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday morning amid weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities in examinations, including NEET. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar were led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with activist Sonam Wangchuk joining the movement and observing a 26-day hunger strike. (ANI)