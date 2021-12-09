  • Facebook
    Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, check her adorable post

    Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar's 37th wedding anniversary is today. The legendary actress posted a sweet note for her husband. Check out the same right here.
     

    Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, check her adorable post
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
    Love has been in the air for Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and her lyricist husband, Javed Akhtar for 37 years. The pair got married in 1984 completed 37 years of their marriage today. They are known for their contribution towards Hindi cinema and the Indian film industry. The actress had posted a sweet note for her husband on their happy occasion. She posted a throwback image and had written that, "37 years together...The total has been more than the sum of its parts. Shaadi ki salgirah hum dono ko mubarak (Happy anniversary to both of us).”

    Shabana Azmi often posts photos and videos of herself and her husband, Javed Akhtar on social media. Lately, the actress had posted a snap where she was seen posing in front of the iconic Taj Mahal, holding hands with her husband. She had written a caption that read, "At the Taj a couple of years ago.”  

    The pair who loves travelling was once clicked in Paris with their hands around one another. Her throwback memories are not just related to posts with her husband. A few weeks back, the legendary diva had shared a post with Naseeruddin Shah from an award ceremony function and had described him as her favourite co-actor. Also read: Shabana Azmi’s driver gets into trouble, police lodge FIR against him


    Previously we had also seen the actress sharing a warm birthday wish for Bollywood actress Rekha. She had posted a cute frame-worthy snap. The clip shows Rekha giving Shabana a kiss on her face as she wins an award. Shabana had written an adorable caption that read, "Salgirah Mubarak, re. Jeete raho khush raho. Bahut saara pyar (Happy birthday. Stay happy and blessed. Lots of love). I cherish our friendship, your warmth and your humour. Salamat raho (Stay safe).” On the work front, the actress was last seen in movies like Kaali Khuhi  and Sheer Qorma. Her next movies include  Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and What's Love Got to Do With It?. Also read: Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital after 12 days

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
