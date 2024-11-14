Jacqueline Fernandez claims innocence in Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case; Read

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared in the Delhi Court as her counsel challenged the charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Her legal team claimed she was unaware of the illicit origins of the gifts received

On Wednesday, the Delhi Court heard arguments from Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's counsel in the ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to an ANI report, her legal team argued that Fernandez was unaware of the illegal origins of the gifts she received, which are allegedly associated with the money laundering case. The actress has disputed the charge sheet filed against her in this high-profile case.

The counsel stated that Fernandez had no involvement in the offense of money laundering and did not realize the gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar were tied to alleged criminal proceeds. During the court proceedings, Justice Anish Dayal raised a query, asking whether there is an obligation upon an adult to ascertain the source of a gift they receive. The High Court is set to continue the hearing on November 26.

Additionally, it was submitted that Sukesh's alleged associate, Pinky Irani, had influenced Fernandez by portraying Sukesh as a well-connected political influencer and “fixer.” The senior advocate claimed that his client was being scapegoated due to these supposed political connections. Furthermore, the counsel explained that Fernandez ceased communication with Sukesh after reading a revealing newspaper article, although she remained unaware that the gifts were part of alleged criminal proceeds.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, currently imprisoned on charges of Rs 200 crore extortion, recently made headlines for sending a handwritten note congratulating Donald Trump on his purported presidential election win. Chandrasekhar, who has previously claimed to be in a relationship with Fernandez, also mentioned a planned $135 million (₹1130 crore) investment in a Los Angeles studio as a dedication to the actress.

