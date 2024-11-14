Mahakumbh 2025: All PWD projects to be completed by November 30, CM Yogi actively monitoring preparations

Uttar Pradesh's government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is racing to complete preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, with 47 of 89 projects finished in the fair area and 47 of 83 outside, targeting full completion by November 30, 2024, with a total budget of Rs 1,428.68 crore.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is working diligently to ensure timely completion of  all the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the largest religious gathering of the Sanatan faith. All departments have been instructed to complete their projects on time.  CM Yogi is personally monitoring all the projects from time to time. 

The Public Works Department (PWD) has made significant headway, completing 47 out of 89 projects in and around the fair area. The target has been set to complete 10 more projects by November 15 and to complete the remaining 32 by November 30. 

Of the 83 projects outside the fair area, 47 have already been completed, with 10 more set to finish by November 15. The remaining 26 projects will be completed by November 30. 

Meanwhile, work is underway on 6 major projects within the fair area, all of which are targeted for completion by November 30. The total cost of these projects is Rs 1,428.68 crore.

The UP government has also set clear targets for the completion of key infrastructure projects ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. Construction work of projects outside the fair area, including Airport Road, Rasulabad Ghat Road, and Phaphamau-Sahso Road, is scheduled for completion by November 30, 2024. 

Additionally, the development of 15 major intersections will also be completed by November 30. The renovation of 92 roads is expected to be completed by December 10, while the beautification of 17 roads will be wrapped up by December 15. 

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are progressing rapidly, with the completion of 2,69,000 checkered plates and ongoing construction of 30 pontoon bridges using 3,308 pontoons.

Additionally, installation of 1,500 signages in 12 constitutional languages and 6 UN languages is progressing smoothly. The construction of 488 km of temporary roads is also on track, while the development of 148 parking areas has already been completed.

