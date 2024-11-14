THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Bollywood’s wealthiest families have shaped the film industry for generations, yet the richest isn’t among the usual names like Kapoor or Khan. The Kumar family, owners of T-Series, tops the list with a staggering net worth. From humble beginnings, they’ve built an empire that continues to dominate Indian cinema

Bollywood is filled with legacy runners. The film Industry has almost turned into a family enterprise star kids making their debuts every year. Bollywood's wealthiest families include the Khans, the Bachchans, the Kapoors and many others. These families have been in the movie business for generations and have collected considerable wealth. The Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra are all 2nd or 3rd generation movie entrepreneurs. Anyone might easily be fooled into thinking that one of the above named families are the wealthiest in tinsel town, but it's not. The wealthiest family in Bollywood is not the Bachchans or the Kapoors. The family in question has led the industry for years and have solidified their position as the wealthiest family in Indian cinema. This family has consistently managed to pass down its legacy, ensuring each generation remains successful in the entertainment world. Let’s explore the family which claims this title.

Bollywood’s Wealthiest Family

The family behind Bollywood’s biggest production house, T-Series, has held the reins for decades, and the company is now owned by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Known as the richest family in Bollywood, the Kumar family operates T-Series as a collaborative venture. While other Bollywood families are known for their wealth, the Kumars stand unmatched, with a net worth of approximately Rs 10,000 crore. The 2024 Hurun India Rich List confirmed that Bhushan Kumar’s family has become Bollywood's wealthiest.

Other Families on the List

Although several Bollywood families made it onto this list, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series family leads with a combined wealth reportedly around Rs 10,000 crore (over $1.2 billion). This achievement positions them as Bollywood’s wealthiest, surpassing the previously leading Kapoor and Chopra families. For years, the Chopra family, responsible for Yash Raj Films and BR Films, held the top spot, with an estimated net worth of Rs 8,000 crore, primarily attributed to Aditya Chopra’s earnings. Shah Rukh Khan’s family, valued around Rs 7,500 crore, ranks close due to the actor’s substantial personal wealth.

The Family’s Beginnings

While the Hurun Rich List does not provide specific wealth breakdowns within the Kumar family, industry experts believe Bhushan Kumar’s wealth constitutes about 80% of the total. This family includes Bhushan Kumar’s wife, Divya Khosla Kumar; his sisters, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar; and his uncle, Krishan Kumar, and his family. The family’s journey began with Bhushan’s father, Gulshan Kumar. Before venturing into entertainment, Gulshan Kumar sold fruit juices on the streets of Delhi. His fortune changed after he took over his father’s cassette shop, eventually leading him to establish a music record label. Today, this label has evolved into a leading entertainment company in India.

