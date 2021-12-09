  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet?

    Today is the day when  Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot. Katrina will be Mrs Kaushal today. Reports are doing roundabouts that the actress has worn a pink coloured lehenga for her sangeet. Here's what we know.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 4:26 PM IST
    Today is the day when  Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married and becoming united forever. Their love story will be taking another new chapter as both the stars shall become husband and wife. Since the past few weeks, everyone has been talking about the pair who is head-over-heels in love with one another. Their wedding festivities had started from December 7. As per reports, both  Kat and Vicky had a grand mehendi ceremony.

    Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif decided to wear a pink coloured lehenga for her sangeet ceremony. It was a Falguni and Shane Peacock design. Vicky Kaushal had worn a sherwani that had roses over it. The couple looked stunning in their outfits, and guests could not take their eyes from them. It is also being reported that the couple will be taking pheras today. 

    The three-day lavish wedding had started at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. A sangeet ceremony had taken place and the entire pace was lit with fireworks. Mehendi was applied on Katrina's hands from Rajasthan's Sojat town. The mehendi ceremony had lasted for an hour.

    Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage a picture of their invitation card has been making rounds on social media. The internet could not keep calm about the same. The wedding invitation card was seen in a pink shade and had floral borders. Katrina and Vicky's name was printed in gold on the wedding card. If we go by the text on the wedding invitation card, it looks like it was given by Vicky Kaushal's family. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Daniel Bauer to do the brides make-up, reportedly

    Previously during an exclusive interview with Asianet news, a source who is staying at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur said that "Six Senses Fort Barwara is close to our hotel, but from yesterday the police protection and roads are blocked and can see VIP cars and celebrities travelling non-stop. We are very irritated. The locals are not very happy as they cannot move in their city". Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place
     

