Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu rocks as Mithali Raj; will it give tough fight to Chakda Xpress?

With her new movie, Taapsee Pannu is returning to enthral the audience. Today, June 20, the movie's trailer was released on YouTube and several social media platforms. In Shabaash Mithu, Mithali Raj's journey from an 8-year-old girl with an ambition to become a cricketing icon will be followed. Taapsee Pannu portrays Mithali Raj in the teaser well.

Shabaash Mithu's trailer out:

Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly introduced the trailer. Snippets from Mithali's journey from wanting to play cricket to transforming women's cricket in India are shown in the trailer.

Shabaash Mithu's story:

Over 10,000 runs were scored in ODIs by Mithali Raj, who is renowned for her record-breaking 23-year-long international cricket career. Millions of girls and women around the world have been inspired by Shabaash Mithu as she follows her road to becoming a great cricket player. The movie is an ode to the recently deceased legend. The trailer perfectly captures the theme of "nazariya badlo, khel badal gaya" with its captivating narrative and brief glances of Taapsee Pannu as Mithali.

Taapsee is heard saying: "Aesa khel ke dikhayengay ke koi humaari pehchaan kabhi koi bhool na paye."

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer for "Nazariya Badlo, Khel Badalgaya" perfectly captures the essence of the film with its suggestive language and brief glimpses of Taapsee's skilled Mithali. The actress is renowned for her forceful performances and preference for films pushing social standards.

The biographical sports drama film Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film, written by Priya Aven, is a coming-of-age tale about women's cricket in India as seen through the eyes of the most successful female player. It will detail Raj's life's highs and lows, challenges and happy times. The movie will hit theatres on July 15.