777 Charlie: Where is Charlie? What is he doing these days? Here's good news

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    According to the state administration, the Rakshit Shetty-starring film "777 Charlie" is tax-free in Karnataka.

    Image: Official film poster

    Actor Rakshit Shetty plays the lead in the recently released film 777 Charlie, declared tax-free in Karnataka by the state's administration. The film's protagonist, who is trapped in a rut with his depressing and lonely lifestyle, is given a new perspective on things by a dog that enters his life. The film was written and directed by Kiranraj K.

    Viewers from all around the world appreciate the narrative since it is filled with many different feelings. State Goods and Services Tax (GST) would not be assessed on the sale of "777 Charlie" tickets for six months, starting on June 19, according to a formal decision from the Karnataka Finance Department.
     

    Image: Still from the teaser

    According to the regulation, movie theatres and exhibitors are not allowed to charge the SGST on ticket sales and must instead sell them at the new prices.

    A few days ago, images of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sobbing after seeing the Rakshit Shetty movie surfaced. The Chief Minister commended both the writing and the film's moving plot.

    Currently, Charlie is living with Kiranraj K. In an interview, the director said, "Rakshit and I had adopted Charlie when she was a puppy; she is staying with us in our homes." Charlie is enjoying all the attention and love from her fans. Also Read: 777 Charlie movie out: Know how Rakshit Shetty became a dog lover (Exclusive) 

    Recently, she had a video chat with some children through Kiranraj K's phone, who was crying because of the movie's climax and wanted to meet Charlie. After seeing Charlie happy and alive, all the children outside the movie hall here satisfied.  (Video)

    Also Read: 777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog

