Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Video) Jennifer Lopez's Father's Day post features Ben Affleck

    First Published Jun 20, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    In a touching Father's Day message, Jennifer Lopez calls her fiancé Ben Affleck the "most caring, loving, kind, consistent, and selfless dad ever."

    On Father's Day, Jennifer Lopez sent a touching tribute to her fiancé Ben Affleck that included a video montage of the two of them throughout their relationship.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    The diva, 52, gushed that while she loves her "business," nothing is more rewarding than being able to establish a family with someone she "loves profoundly and is just as committed to family" as her. As film and images played in a new recording, the singer said. (Video)

    'I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I want to savour the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can,' as pictures of her and the two-time Oscar winner kissing and cuddling appeared, she added.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    The audio accompanying the video was taken from a recent appearance by the Jenny from the Block singer on Good Morning America earlier this month.

    Image: Getty Images

    JLo spoke candidly about her relationship with Affleck, their desire to "create a family," and their "deep love" during the event.

    Image: Getty Images

    In May 2021, 17 years after their initial breakup and breakup of their first engagement, J.Lo, who originally started dating Affleck, 49, in 2002, revealed that she has been enjoying "the finest time of her life" after reconciling with the actor. Also Read: Malaika Arora: 7 bikini pictures of 48-years-old diva; should not be missed

    Image: Getty Images

    'I adore the notion of the future, and what may build,' she continued. Affleck and Garner's three children—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—are co-parented by the two even though they are not parents together. Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" Lopez, twins she welcomed during her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, are 14-year-olds. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day

