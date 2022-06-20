(Video) Jennifer Lopez's Father's Day post features Ben Affleck

In a touching Father's Day message, Jennifer Lopez calls her fiancé Ben Affleck the "most caring, loving, kind, consistent, and selfless dad ever."

On Father's Day, Jennifer Lopez sent a touching tribute to her fiancé Ben Affleck that included a video montage of the two of them throughout their relationship.



The diva, 52, gushed that while she loves her "business," nothing is more rewarding than being able to establish a family with someone she "loves profoundly and is just as committed to family" as her. As film and images played in a new recording, the singer said. (Video)

'I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I want to savour the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can,' as pictures of her and the two-time Oscar winner kissing and cuddling appeared, she added.



The audio accompanying the video was taken from a recent appearance by the Jenny from the Block singer on Good Morning America earlier this month.

JLo spoke candidly about her relationship with Affleck, their desire to "create a family," and their "deep love" during the event.

In May 2021, 17 years after their initial breakup and breakup of their first engagement, J.Lo, who originally started dating Affleck, 49, in 2002, revealed that she has been enjoying "the finest time of her life" after reconciling with the actor.

