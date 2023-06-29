Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's film LEAKED online for free download, check details

    Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, released today with a lot of buzz. The trailer of the film, and the moving music tracks increased moviegoers' interests and netizens were keenly awaiting to hit the cinema halls to watch the film.  What is to be noted is even though the movie has only been in screens for a single day, it has already fallen victim to piracy.

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    The movie centres on Sattu, a kind-hearted but selfish boy who is anxious to wed Katha, the daughter of a well-known  businessman. Somehow, Sattu's wishes come true, and he marries Katha. He then begins his attempt to woo Katha. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, and other popular actors play significant roles in the movie. Even though the movie has only been in screens for a single day, it has already fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, the Kiara and Karthik Aaryan film is the most recent to succumb to piracy. The film was available for free download in HD on Tamilrockers and Movierulz a few hours after it hit theatres. Unfortunately, Satyaprem Ki Katha's unexpected leak can have an impact on its box office performance..

    When the remake of the popular Pakistani song "Pasoori" was released, the movie became embroiled in controversy. Along with the new song, the actor also received harsh criticism online. On the eve of Eid, the movie premiered. The movie Satyaprem Ki Katha represents a significant amount of NGE and Namah Pictures' cooperation. A captivating family poster that promises the coming of a family entertainment on the big screen was recently revealed by the film's creators in advance of the movie's premiere.

    Piracy has long been a problem for the movie business, and in recent news, a highly awaited movie has fallen prey to online leaks. This incident underscores the need for more effective ways to combat piracy and concerns the financial losses suffered by the film industry. The site, Tamilrockers, has previously faced a number of harsh measures, however it has been discovered that the crew behind it always resurfaces with a new domain once the original Tamilrockers site is shut. If they are prohibited, they move to a new domain and continue to distribute pirated movie versions. Tamilrockers is renowned for leaking popular theatre releases a few hours before they are scheduled to open to the public.

