    Ms. Marvel to Devi: 7 most favourite Desi characters on American TV shows

    The unique perspectives and relatable stories of Desi characters on American TV shows have resonated with audiences around the world. Know about the most favourite ones.

    Ms. Marvel to Devi: 7 most favourite Desi characters on American TV shows
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 6:14 PM IST

    Desi characters have made a significant impact on American TV shows, offering representation and showcasing the diversity of experiences within the South Asian community. Each character brings their own unique traits, struggles, and triumphs, resonating with viewers from different backgrounds. From Raj's endearing awkwardness to Mindy Lahiri's confident and relatable persona, these characters have become beloved figures in popular culture. Together, these characters have not only entertained but also helped broaden the representation and understanding of the Desi community on American television.

    There have been several memorable Desi characters on American TV shows, and here are a few favorites:

    1.  Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

    Iman Vellani in this role portrays a Pakistani-American teenager who gains superpowers and becomes the superhero Ms. Marvel. Kamala's character explores the challenges of balancing her cultural identity, family expectations, and her role as a superhero. Her portrayal brings depth and representation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    2.  Raj Koothrappali

    ‘The Big Bang Theory’ character played by Kunal Nayyar, is a lovable astrophysicist from India who struggles with selective mutism, making it difficult for him to talk to women. His quirky personality and endearing social awkwardness brought a unique charm to the show. His journey and comedic moments have been etched in  people's minds

    3.  Kelly Kapoor

    Played by Mindy Kaling, ‘The Office’ character, Kelly Kapoor is a lively and fashion-forward customer service representative at Dunder Mifflin. Her bubbly personality, love for pop culture, and hilarious one-liners made her a standout character throughout the series. She brings a unique blend of humor, energy, and occasional melodrama to the office setting, making her an entertaining character to watch.

    4. Owen Sharma

    Rahul Kohli portrays this character from ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’. He is an Indian chef, who serves as a confidant and friend to the other inhabitants of Bly Manor, providing support and guidance in the midst of the mysterious and haunting events taking place. As the cook of the manor, he is known for his culinary skills and is often seen preparing delicious meals for the residents.

    5.  Jaya Nayar

    This ‘Superstore’ character, played by Kaliko Kauahi, is known for her quick wit, sarcasm, and no-nonsense attitude. Jaya brings diversity to the show as a Desi woman and adds a fresh dynamic to the workplace comedy. Her character showcases a strong work ethic and provides humorous commentary on the retail environment.

    6.  Dr Mindy Lahiri

    Dr Mindy Lahiri is another character played by Mindy Kaling from the show ‘The Mindy Project’. The main character of the show, Mindy is a confident and witty OB/GYN navigating her personal and professional life in New York City. She embraces her Desi heritage while challenging societal expectations and stereotypes. She explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery, becoming a beloved figure for her unapologetic nature and comedic charm.

    7.  Devi Vishwakumar

    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shines as Devi, in 'Never Have I Ever', as an Indian-American teenager dealing with the complexities of adolescence, cultural identity, and family dynamics. Her character delves into relatable teenage experiences, including friendship, romance, and personal growth. Devi Vishwakumar's portrayal brings a fresh and authentic perspective to the coming-of-age genre, highlighting the unique journey of a young Desi-American girl finding her place in the world.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 6:14 PM IST
