Squid Game 2: Netflix releases faces and names of news cast members

After a lot of waiting, fans of the popular K-drama ‘Squid Game’, finally get to know the new cast line-up for the show’s Season 2. Know who they are and where they have you seen them previously. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

At Netflix’s Tudum event, the first line-up for ‘Squid Game 2’ was announced. The Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’ will come out next year and fans all over the world were extremely excited about the new cast line-up. However, the production came under fire for not having any female cast members. Today, Netflix Korea came out with the names of members of the new line-up along with pictures from their first reading. Netflix Korea on their Twitter account and Squid Game's Instagram account saw posts with the name and faces of the new cast members.

New Cast Members

The list of the new line-up includes Park Gyu-young of K-drama ‘Sweet Home’ fame, Jo Yu-ri of ‘Iz*One’ fame, Kang Ae-sim of ‘Move to Heaven’ fame, Lee David of ‘The Fortress and Svaha: The Sixth Finger’ fame, Lee Jin-uk of ‘Miss Granny and Sweet Home’ fame, BigBang member Choi Seung-hyun of ‘Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment’ fame, Roh Jae-won of ‘Missing Yoon and Ditto’ fame, and Won Ji-an of ‘Heartbeat’ fame.

Recurring cast members

Other than this, there will be old faces including, Lee Byung-hun returning as the Front Man and Wi Ha-jun will return as police detective Jun-ho. Gong Yoo will be coming back as well, along with Lee Jung-jae.

About Squid Game

The K-drama with its intense and thrilling storyline follows a group of financially desperate individuals who participate in a deadly competition for a chance to win a massive cash prize. The contestants are forced to compete in a series of children's games, where failure results in fatal consequences. Through its gripping narrative, 'Squid Game' explores themes of survival, desperation, and the dark side of human nature. The series became a cultural phenomenon, sparking discussions about social inequality and the lengths people are willing to go for financial security.

