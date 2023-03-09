Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said

Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered a heart attack and passed away in the wee hours of the morning yesterday. He is best loved and remembered as 'Calendar' from the iconic film Mr. India starring Anil Kapoor and the late Sridevi in the leading role. Once upon a time, late star Satish Kaushik wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta.

Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered a heart attack and passed away in the wee hours of the morning yesterday. While the entire bollywood is in a state of sadness and shock at this news. Few people know that once upon a time, Satish Kaushik had wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta.

One of his most enduring early works is the Kundan Shah directorial cult 1983 hit Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, in which he starred alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, and Neena Gupta.

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik no more; know about his net worth, family, education and more

In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, published a couple of years ago, Neena Gupta spoke about her long friendship with Kaushik. She also revealed that when she became pregnant with cricketer Viv Richards’ child, Kaushik suggested she can pass the child off as his after getting married. Neena was unmarried at the time. She was anticipating backlash for having a child.

He told her, "Do not worry. If the child is born with dark skin, you can say it is mine. We will get married. Nobody will suspect a thing." In an interview shortly afterwards, Kaushik spoke about the situation, and said that he and Neena had been friends since 1975, and that only a few people knew about her pregnancy. He said he offered to help because he did not want her to feel alone.

Elucidating more on the same, Kaushik told a leading entertainment publication, "I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that is what friends are for, right?". Satish also explained how his offer to marry her was a mix of humor, concern, respect, and support. He told her, "Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai?".

Besides, if talking about his death, the late star Satish Kaushik had gone to Delhi for a Holi celebration. There he felt uneasy and got taken to Fortis hospital. There doctors tried a lot to revive him, but unfortunately breathed his last. Then his body got taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem. Satish Kaushik body will be brought to Mumbai at around 3 pm today. Then, the last rites ceremony of Satish Kaushik will get performed.

ALSO READ: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes