Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes

It is a sad moment for the Indian film industry. The veteran Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. One of the finest stars in the Bollywood industry, the actor passed away in the wee hours of Thursday morning due to a heart attack. Bollywood celebrities paid their heartfelt tribute to this shocking news.

This year we have lost another gem of an actor and the most experienced names from the Hindi film industry. Veteran actor Satish Kaushik has passed away. The actor suffered a heart attack. He was 66 years old.

This news of Satish Kaushik's abrupt demise has sent shock waves across the entire industry. The Indian cinema will forever miss Satish Kaushik, who has given several impressive performances in his Bollywood career.

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away. "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Actor Anupam Kher tweeted with a picture of both actors. He was 66. Satish Kaushik was one of the most loved and nuanced actors in Bollywood. He has played remarkable and memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956. The star was an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

Taking to Twitter, nuanced star Anupam Kher tweeted, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti."

TV star Aniruddh Dave tweeted, "Aaj Mera mentor, mumbai ka mera support system chala gaya.. my only loving, fatherly figure @satishkaushik2. I'll miss u forever. Om shanti #satishkaushik sir RIP."

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed. Om Shanti."

