Satish Kaushik no more; know about his net worth, family, education and more

Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered a heart attack and passed away in the wee hours of the morning yesterday. While the entire bollywood is in a state of sadness and shock at this news. We look at his net worth, properties, family, and education.

This news of Satish Kaushik's abrupt demise has sent shock waves across the entire industry. The Indian cinema will forever miss Satish Kaushik, who has given several impressive performances in his Bollywood career.

Some of the most memorable performances of Satish Kaushik were in films like Mr. India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab.

Satish Kaushik's net worth:

The late star Satish Kaushik has a net worth of approximately INR 50 crore as of 2023, which reflects his hard work and dedication to his craft. He has earned a significant portion of his wealth through his acting and directing ventures and has also invested in several successful business ventures.

Satish Kaushik family:

He married Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son, Shanu Kaushik, died in 1996 when he was two years old. In 2012, his daughter Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother. Satish Kaushik, the late star, is survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik, and daughter Vanshika.

Satish Kaushik education:

Satish Kaushik was born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972. He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

Besides, if talking about his death, the late star Satish Kaushik had gone to Delhi for a Holi celebration. There he felt uneasy and got taken to Fortis hospital. There doctors tried a lot to revive him, but unfortunately breathed his last. Then his body is taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem. Satish Kaushik's body will be brought to Mumbai at around 3 pm today. Then, Satish Kaushik's last rites will get performed.

