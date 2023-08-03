Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio

When rumours of their separation started to circulate online a while back, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza were in the news. Sania's enigmatic messages from November of last year added to the rumours, although neither Shoaib nor Sania had commented on these reports. Now, when the former cricket captain changed his Instagram bio, rumours of their tumultuous marriage have made headlines once more.

Fans of Shoaib and Sania have noted that things are not going well for the couple. They came to this conclusion after noticing a significant modification to the cricketer's Instagram bio. His former bio stated that he was the "husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar." The bio now simply says, "Father to One True Blessing," along with other information, thus Shoaib appears to have erased it. The couple's followers are now concerned that a divorce may be on the horizon. Look at this:

On April 12, 2010, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik exchanged vows during a customary Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad, India. A Walima ceremony was also held in Sialkot, Pakistan. Izhaan, the couple's first child, was born in 2018. One of the most popular couples in the community, they have been.When various reports asserted that Shoaib and Sania had been co-parenting their son while living separately after resolving legal issues, the rumours about their separation first surfaced in November 2022. Sania had also hinted in a few of her social media posts that the couple was going through a trying time in their marriage. They didn't speak about any of the rumours, though, and continued to co-host a show that made everyone stop talking. The Mirza and Malik Show was the name of the show, which broadcast on a Pakistani OTT service.

