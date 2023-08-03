Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer Trailer TWITTER review: Fans thrilled with Rajinikanth's fierce avatar; say, 'Awestruck Thalaiva'

    After making the netizens and fans fall in love with the globally trending Kaavaalaa song that had powerful glimpses of Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's velvety dance moves, the much-awaited trailer of Nelson's directorial venture Jailer is finally out now. Netizens are in love with Rajinikanth's awesome performance, which has piqued curiosity.

    Jailer Trailer TWITTER review: Fans thrilled with Rajinikanth's fierce avatar; say, 'Awestruck Thalaiva' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    The hype and craze for watching the only Thalaiva and South industry superstar Rajinikanth's nuanced and finesse-filled performance on screens in much-awaited actioner-masala-thriller Tamil film Jailer directed by Nelson with music given by Anirudh and definitely the globally trending peppy dance number Kaavaalaa sung by Shilpa Rao with smooth dance moves by Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth has indeed created a lot of anticipation and buzz for the smashing comeback of Thalaiva on celluloid screens. The makers ended the ardent Rajinikanth fandom's long wait by dropping the trailer. The trailer has a mix of action, drama, emotions, emotional backdrop, suspense, and thrill,  with a compelling storyline and brilliant performances has a blend of it all but Rajinikanth's fierce avatar that steals the hearts of fans and netizens.

    ALSO READ: Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details

    The trailer for Jailer, directed by Nelson, starring Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal in key roles, is out now. Fans have given rave reactions to the trailer.

    A fan said, "Man..#Thalaivar #Rajinikanth is returning back to his 40s world  Thaaa...that Evil smile.. chanceless.. Sureshot blockbuster, no doubt .. #JailerShowcase #JailerFromAug10."

    A fan noted, "One and only #Superstar #Rajinikanth will reclaim his throne with #Jailer bo rampage .. extraordinary visuals.. goosebumps all over ..so happy for #Nelson anna."

    Another fan shared, "Wowowoow! This looks like a solid comeback for Nelson. This film has emotions embedded in it. A proper Superstar formula. :)."

    ALSO READ: Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording; here's what he said

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording found by police; here's what he said RBA

    Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording; here's what he said

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details vma

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details

    Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details vma

    Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped' vma

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped'

    Better than original Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    'Better than original': Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Morgan Stanley upgrades India rating to overweight downgrades China to equal weight gcw

    Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to ‘overweight’; downgrades China to 'equal weight'

    Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi gcw

    BREAKING: Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque

    Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording found by police; here's what he said RBA

    Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording; here's what he said

    Cricket KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return osf

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details vma

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon