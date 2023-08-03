Jailer Trailer TWITTER review: Fans thrilled with Rajinikanth's fierce avatar; say, 'Awestruck Thalaiva'

After making the netizens and fans fall in love with the globally trending Kaavaalaa song that had powerful glimpses of Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's velvety dance moves, the much-awaited trailer of Nelson's directorial venture Jailer is finally out now. Netizens are in love with Rajinikanth's awesome performance, which has piqued curiosity.

The hype and craze for watching the only Thalaiva and South industry superstar Rajinikanth's nuanced and finesse-filled performance on screens in much-awaited actioner-masala-thriller Tamil film Jailer directed by Nelson with music given by Anirudh and definitely the globally trending peppy dance number Kaavaalaa sung by Shilpa Rao with smooth dance moves by Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth has indeed created a lot of anticipation and buzz for the smashing comeback of Thalaiva on celluloid screens. The makers ended the ardent Rajinikanth fandom's long wait by dropping the trailer. The trailer has a mix of action, drama, emotions, emotional backdrop, suspense, and thrill, with a compelling storyline and brilliant performances has a blend of it all but Rajinikanth's fierce avatar that steals the hearts of fans and netizens.

The trailer for Jailer, directed by Nelson, starring Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal in key roles, is out now. Fans have given rave reactions to the trailer.

A fan said, "Man..#Thalaivar #Rajinikanth is returning back to his 40s world Thaaa...that Evil smile.. chanceless.. Sureshot blockbuster, no doubt .. #JailerShowcase #JailerFromAug10."

A fan noted, "One and only #Superstar #Rajinikanth will reclaim his throne with #Jailer bo rampage .. extraordinary visuals.. goosebumps all over ..so happy for #Nelson anna."

Another fan shared, "Wowowoow! This looks like a solid comeback for Nelson. This film has emotions embedded in it. A proper Superstar formula. :)."

