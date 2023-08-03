Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording; here's what he said

On Wednesday (Aug 02), 57-year-old art director Nitin Desai died in Karjat. He was reportedly found hanging in his studio, and now the police have revealed the postmortem findings. A new report has claimed he left behind a recording.

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Many filmmakers were shocked by Nitin Desai's death. The Karjat-based art director, who worked on Devdas, Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, committed suicide at ND Studio. A recent report claims a voice recording from Studio 10 of the ND Studio contains Nitin's burial wishes. The police are currently investigating. According to ETimes' report, Nitin Desai left a voice recording requesting his funeral at Studio 10. The insider said Nitin planned his death. “It was planned properly by ND. Last night he took all the keys from the security and told his boy to leave him alone at the Studio as he has some important work to be done," the source claimed.

The art director allegedly saw his child off at the gate and urged him to return at 8:30 am on August 2. Nitin ordered him to obtain a Studio 10 recording the next day. In the recording, Desai also said not to take his ND Studios. "He also requested his last rites at Studio no 10," the person said. According to the report, the funeral will be on Friday, August 4.

Also Read: Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details

About Nitin Desai:

Desai starred in Lagaan, Khamoshi, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and others. In Karjat, Maharashtra, ND Studios, his firm, discovered him hanging. Desai's financial problems were known. Police released his postmortem results. Discover more.

Nitin became an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He worked on additional projects. 1942: A Love Story, Khamoshi: The Musical, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Kashmir, Raju Chacha, Devdas, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Dostana, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai are examples. Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020) were his last Bollywood art direction efforts—production designer in Paurashpur.

Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others collaborated with Nitin Desai. Four national art direction prizes were his. Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Hema Malini, Parineeti Chopra, and others grieved his death on social media.

Also Read: Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh

Once his American family arrives in Mumbai, Nitin Desai's final rites will be held on Friday, August 4. The funeral will be at Karjat's ND Studios.