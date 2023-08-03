Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording; here's what he said

    On Wednesday (Aug 02), 57-year-old art director Nitin Desai died in Karjat. He was reportedly found hanging in his studio, and now the police have revealed the postmortem findings. A new report has claimed he left behind a recording. 

    Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording found by police; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

    Many filmmakers were shocked by Nitin Desai's death. The Karjat-based art director, who worked on Devdas, Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, committed suicide at ND Studio. A recent report claims a voice recording from Studio 10 of the ND Studio contains Nitin's burial wishes. The police are currently investigating. According to ETimes' report, Nitin Desai left a voice recording requesting his funeral at Studio 10. The insider said Nitin planned his death. “It was planned properly by ND. Last night he took all the keys from the security and told his boy to leave him alone at the Studio as he has some important work to be done," the source claimed.

    The art director allegedly saw his child off at the gate and urged him to return at 8:30 am on August 2. Nitin ordered him to obtain a Studio 10 recording the next day. In the recording, Desai also said not to take his ND Studios. "He also requested his last rites at Studio no 10," the person said. According to the report, the funeral will be on Friday, August 4.

    Also Read: Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details

    About Nitin Desai:
    Desai starred in Lagaan, Khamoshi, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and others. In Karjat, Maharashtra, ND Studios, his firm, discovered him hanging. Desai's financial problems were known. Police released his postmortem results. Discover more.

    Nitin became an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He worked on additional projects. 1942: A Love Story, Khamoshi: The Musical, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Kashmir, Raju Chacha, Devdas, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Dostana, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai are examples. Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020) were his last Bollywood art direction efforts—production designer in Paurashpur.

    Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others collaborated with Nitin Desai. Four national art direction prizes were his. Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Hema Malini, Parineeti Chopra, and others grieved his death on social media. 

    Also Read: Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh

    Once his American family arrives in Mumbai, Nitin Desai's final rites will be held on Friday, August 4. The funeral will be at Karjat's ND Studios.

     

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details vma

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details

    Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details vma

    Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped' vma

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped'

    Better than original Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    'Better than original': Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60 ADC

    Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60

    Recent Stories

    Cricket KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return osf

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details vma

    Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 481 Aug 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 481 Aug 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes and more

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage Check emotional post gcw

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage; Check emotional post

    Indian Railways 13 features that make Vande Bharat Express trains special

    13 features that make Vande Bharat Express trains special

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon