A video of star heroine Sreeleela performing Bharatanatyam when she was just 9 years old has gone viral. Fans are totally surprised after watching this childhood video, where she brilliantly acts out Lord Krishna's playful stories.

On Friday, September 4, the whole country was celebrating Sri Krishna Janmashtami. From regular folks to celebrities, everyone celebrated the festival in a big way at home. Many dressed up their little kids as cute versions of Lord Krishna. Amidst all this, an old video shared by a star actress started doing the rounds on social media and went completely viral. Netizens who saw the video were totally blown away by her talent.

Shining bright in Bharatanatyam at just 9!

To mark Janmashtami, the actress shared a rare video from her childhood on social media. It was a clip of her performing Bharatanatyam when she was only 9 years old.

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In the video, you can see the little girl on stage, beautifully telling the stories of Lord Krishna's childhood mischief through classical dance. Looking at her dance steps, expressions, and acting, it's hard to believe someone so young could have so much talent.

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So, who is this little girl?

It's none other than star heroine Sreeleela! Sreeleela made her acting debut with the movie 'Kiss'. Her stardom shot up after her film 'Dhamaka' with Ravi Teja became a blockbuster hit. After that, offers started pouring in for Sreeleela. She got the chance to act with several Tollywood stars, including Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Ravi Teja.

Sreeleela is not just getting offers in Telugu cinema but also in the Tamil film industry, and she's keeping busy in Bollywood too. What's really special is that along with her film career, she is also continuing her medical education, making a mark in both fields.

A video shared by her mom!

Sreeleela shared this childhood dance video on her Instagram for Janmashtami. Apparently, her mother had first shared it on their family's WhatsApp group. When Sreeleela saw the old video her mom had sent, she felt she should share it with her fans and posted it on Instagram.

As soon as the video went viral, people were amazed to see Sreeleela's childhood talent. It's quite something that Sreeleela, who so beautifully portrayed Krishna's stories through classical dance at just 9, has grown up to become a popular heroine in Tollywood. Right now, this rare childhood video of Sreeleela is making a lot of noise on social media.